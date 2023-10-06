Monsters Announce Additions to Training Camp Roster

October 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday 11 additions to the team's 2023-24 Training Camp Roster. Columbus loaned goaltender Jet Greaves, and forwards James Malatesta and Hunter McKown, to Cleveland. The Blue Jackets additionally placed forwards Josh Dunne, Brendan Gaunce, and Carson Meyer, and defensemen Marcus Bjork, Jake Christiansen, and Billy Sweezey on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the Monsters. Forward Justin Pearson, playing on an AHL contract, was returned to Cleveland and veteran forward Stefan Matteau joined the Monsters on a training camp tryout agreement.

The Monsters' 2023-24 Training Camp Roster is listed below, alphabetically by position, followed by the team's on-ice schedule. All practice sessions are subject to change, open to the public, and free to attend at the Monsters' official practice facility, Brunswick Auto Mart Arena in Strongsville.

2023-24 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (26) - accurate as of 10/6/23

Forwards (15)

Roman Ahcan, Tyler Angle, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Cameron Butler, Josh Dunne*, Jake Gaudet, Brendan Gaunce*, James Malatesta, Stefan Matteau, Hunter McKown, Carson Meyer*, Justin Pearson, Mikael Pyyhtia, Owen Sillinger, Aidan Spellacy

Defensemen (8)

Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, Marcus Bjork*, Corson Ceulemans, Jake Christiansen*, Cole Clayton, Samuel Knazko, Stanislav Svozil, Billy Sweezey*

Goaltenders (3)

Brett Brochu, Pavel Cajan, Jet Greaves

* - pending waiver clearance 10/7/23

Cleveland Monsters 2023-24 Training Camp Schedule

Brunswick Auto Mart Arena - 15381 Royalton Rd., Strongsville, OH 44136

Saturday, October 7th 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Monday, October 9th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Tuesday, October 10th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Wednesday, October 11th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Thursday, October 12th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Friday, October 13th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.