Wolves Blanked by Admirals 5-0 in Exhibition Opener

October 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







MILWAUKEE - The Chicago Wolves returned to the ice when they faced the Milwaukee Admirals in the first of back-to-back exhibition games between the teams in preparation for the 2023-24 American Hockey League season.

Playing with a lineup comprised mostly of training camp invitees, the Wolves fell 5-0 to the Admirals on Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

In the opening period, Milwaukee got goals from Joakim Kemell and Reid Schaefer and never looked back to earn the victory.

Egor Afanasyev's score late in the second upped Milwaukee's lead to three goals and Tye Felhaber and Carson Gicewicz tallied in the third for the final margin.

Julian Junca (33 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Admirals netminders Yaroslav Askarov and Troy Grosenick combined for 22 saves for the win.

Next up: The Wolves host the Admirals in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at the Triphahn Community Center & Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates.

The Wolves open their historic 30th season when they host Milwaukee at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Allstate Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.