Preseason Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m.

October 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears are set to continue their 2023 Preseason schedule this evening against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at GIANT Center. Tonight's match is Hershey's lone home exhibition before the Bears close out the preseason campaign at Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Hershey Bears (0-1-0-0) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2-0-0-0)

October 6, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Preseason Game 2 | GIANT Center

Referees: Patrick Hanrahan (#52), Peter Schlittenhardt (#12)

Linespersons: Jud Ritter (#34), Tommy George (#61)

Tonight's Promotions:

All seats for tonight's game are general admission, and parking is FREE. Fans should be aware that the parking lot at GIANT Center may be busier than usual due to other events on property and are reminded to plan accordingly. Doors to the facility open at 6 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

LISTEN LIVE: Mixlr, Caps Radio 24/7

Preseason games are NOT broadcast via the Bears Radio Network, the Bears Mobile App, or on AHLTV. Preseason games will be available via the audio-only streams listed above.

Audio pre-game coverage starts at 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey faced Wilkes-Barre/Scranton once already this week, falling 3-0 on Wednesday morning at Mohegan Sun Arena. Cedric Desruisseaux, David Jankowski, and Ty Glover scored for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Baby Pens' goaltender Taylor Gauthier stopped 20 shots to earn the shutout. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton outshot Hershey 26-20 in the win, and in two preseason games so far, the Penguins have outscored opponents 7-0.

CHAMPIONSHIP EXPERIENCE:

The Bears' roster tonight is expected to see the preseason debut of several mainstays on Hershey's 2023 Calder Cup Championship team. Forward Mike Vecchione looks to check in tonight after posting a 55-point campaign last year and scoring the overtime-winning goal in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals. Additionally, defender Aaron Ness is scheduled to dress on the back end. The most experienced Bear on the roster ranks ninth all-time in franchise scoring among defenders with 147 points.

ROE READY TO GO:

Hershey forward Garrett Roe is scheduled to make his preseason debut in tonight's contest. The 35-year-old forward is entering his 13th professional season, but this season is his first in the AHL since 2012-13 when he skated with the Adirondack Phantoms. Roe has spent the past six seasons playing in Switzerland and registered 14 points (4g, 10a) in 31 games last year for Zurich SC. A native of Vienna, Virgina, Roe skated for Team USA in the 2018 Olympics alongside former Bear Chris Bourque.

TYSON WITH THE KO:

Hershey forward Tyson Empey skated in Hershey's preseason game versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, dropping the gloves with Jagger Joshua during the first period. Empey signed an AHL contract with Hershey this summer after skating in 16 games with the Tucson Roadrunners last year, posting three points (1g, 2a) and logging three fighting majors. The native of Swift Current, Saskatchewan skated in 63 games in the 2021-22 season with Tucson, scoring 12 points (3g, 9a) and collecting 100 penalty minutes.

