Moose Sign Milic to Contract
October 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed goaltender Thomas Milic to a one-year AHL contract through the 2023-24 season.
Thomas Milic
Goaltender
Born Apr. 14, 2003 - New Westminster, B.C.
Height 6.00 - Weight 179 - Catches L
Milic, 20, was a fifth round selection, 151st overall, by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2023 NHL Draft. He posted a 27-3-1 record alongside a 2.08 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage for the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds during the 2022-23 season. Milic was named the WHL Playoffs MVP while leading the Thunderbirds to the WHL Championship, posting a 16-3-0 record, 1.95 goals-against average and .933 save percentage. Seattle reached the Memorial Cup Final with the netminder going 3-2-0 with a 2.41 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. The New Westminster, B.C. product won the Del Wilson Trophy as the WHL Goaltender of the Year and was selected to the CHL First All-Star Team. Milic's junior career saw him accumulate a combined 60-23-5 record, 2.35 goals-against average and .917 save percentage, all with the Thunderbirds.
Internationally, Milic won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championships. The netminder posted a 5-0-0 record paired with a 1.76 goals-against average and .932 save percentage.
Manitoba Moose ticket memberships for the 2023-24 season are available now. For more information on the benefits of being a member or to purchase your membership, visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES.
Visit MooseHockey.com/TICKETS to purchase single-game tickets for all Manitoba Moose home games.
