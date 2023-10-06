Moose Sign Milic to Contract

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed goaltender Thomas Milic to a one-year AHL contract through the 2023-24 season.

Thomas Milic

Goaltender

Born Apr. 14, 2003 - New Westminster, B.C.

Height 6.00 - Weight 179 - Catches L

Milic, 20, was a fifth round selection, 151st overall, by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2023 NHL Draft. He posted a 27-3-1 record alongside a 2.08 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage for the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds during the 2022-23 season. Milic was named the WHL Playoffs MVP while leading the Thunderbirds to the WHL Championship, posting a 16-3-0 record, 1.95 goals-against average and .933 save percentage. Seattle reached the Memorial Cup Final with the netminder going 3-2-0 with a 2.41 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. The New Westminster, B.C. product won the Del Wilson Trophy as the WHL Goaltender of the Year and was selected to the CHL First All-Star Team. Milic's junior career saw him accumulate a combined 60-23-5 record, 2.35 goals-against average and .917 save percentage, all with the Thunderbirds.

Internationally, Milic won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championships. The netminder posted a 5-0-0 record paired with a 1.76 goals-against average and .932 save percentage.

