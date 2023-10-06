Amerks Top Comets in Overtime in Preseason Finale

(Utica, NY) -Aleksandr Kisakov's second goal of the game with 1:08 remaining in overtime lifted the Rochester Americans to a 4-3 win over the Utica Comets in their preseason finale Friday at Adirondack Bank Center.

The Amerks complete their preseason schedule with two wins and a pair of power-play goals.

Kisakov (2+1) and fellow Russian Nikita Novikov (0+3) would finish with three points, while rookie Zach Metsa (0+2) added his second multi-point in as many nights with a pair of assists. Brendan Warren and Damien Giroux each scored, including the second in as many nights for Giroux, while Viktor Neuchev and Tyson Kozak both picked up an assist.

Goaltender Michael Houser stopped 35 of the 37 shots he faced to earn the victory and helped the Amerks to a perfect a 2-0-0-0 preseason record.

Xavier Parent, Cal Foote and rookie Travis Broughman all scored for Utica while goaltender Erik Källgren made 31 saves.

Facing a 3-1 third-period deficit, Utica forced overtime after scoring twice in less than three minutes with back-to-back tallies from Foote and Broughman.

The Amerks used the brief break at the end of regulation to settle their emotions, and midway through extra frame, drew a slashing infraction with 2:32 left to play.

On the ensuing man-advantage, Rochester controlled the puck in the offensive zone by the work of Kozak, Metsa, Kisakov and Novikov. Eventually, Kozak provided a screen in-front of the netminder while Metsa and Kisakov traded passes before the Russian forward wired a shot past Källgren to seal the 4-3 victory.

The North Division rivals played a scoreless first period before Parent capitalized on an odd-man rush at the 8:14 mark.

Following Parent's tally, Rochester countered back with a pair of markers 2:14 apart to flip a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 advantage with just over six minutes left on the second-period clock.

While keeping the Comets trapped inside their own zone, Kisakov grabbed control of the puck in the right circle of the Utica netminder. The Russian forward moved the puck to Novikov, who as quick as he received the past, gave it to Grioux to snap past Källgren to even the score at one from in-between the face-off circles.

Shortly after Giroux's second goal in as many preseason games, Amerks forward Garrett Van Wyhe and linemates Graham Slaggert and Riley Fiddler-Schultz forced a turnover inside the Comets zone.

Kisakov eventually took possession of the puck before sliding a pass atop the left point for Novikov. The rookie defenseman eventually returned a pass to his defensive partner in Metsa before the latter gave it to Warren to tuck inside the right post.

Rochester carried a 2-1 cushion into the intermission break despite being outshot 24-15.

The Amerks completed the 4-3 victory 3:52 into the extra-frame as Kisakov, Metsa, Novikov and Kozak teamed up before Kisakov scored the clinching goal.

Season Opener:

The Amerks open their 68th American Hockey League season - and 42nd as the primary affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres - on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:05 p.m. against the Bridgeport Islanders at The Blue Cross Arena.

Goal Scorers

ROC: D. Giroux (2), B. Warren (1), A. Kisakov (1, 2)

UTC: X. Parent (1), C. Foote (1), T. Broughman (1)

Goaltenders

ROC: M. Houser - 32/35 (W)

UTC: E. Källgren - 27/31 (L)

Shots

ROC: 35

UTC: 31

Special Teams

ROC: PP (1/3) | PK (2/3)

UTC: PP (1/3) | PK (2/3)

