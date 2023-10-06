Bruins Top T-Birds in Preseason Tuneup

October 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds' Drew Callin on game night

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds' Drew Callin on game night(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - In the first game of a preseason home-and-home Atlantic Division matchup against the Providence Bruins, the Springfield Thunderbirds fell 5-0 at the MassMutual Center on Friday night.

Springfield's starting goalie Vadim Zherenko was under siege for much of this game, facing 41 shots over a full game and stopping 36. Providence goalies Michael DiPietro and Kyle Keyser split time between the pipes and stopped 31 T-Birds attempts.

After a scoreless first period, the P-Bruins got on the board first off a shot from forward Brooklyn Kalmikov, converting on a 2-on-1 early in the second frame.

In the middle of the second frame, Providence added to their 1-0 lead, with John Farinacci finding the back of the net on the power play to make it a 2-0 deficit for the T-Birds.

The P-Bruins made it a 3-0 lead not long after the Farinacci tally, with Owen Pederson beating Zherenko blocker side to make it a three-goal lead for the visiting team.

In the opening minutes of the third, the T-Birds peppered Keyser with shots but could not find the back of the net. After a barrage of shots, the P-Bruins took it down the other end and beat Zherenko for the fourth time. Providence forward Cole Dubinsky put home a rebound after a scramble in front of the Springfield goal.

Moments later, P-Bruins defenseman Ethan Ritchie cashed in on his team's fifth goal of the night.

Rookie forward Sam Bitten showed his toughness and got into his first AHL fight at 12:22 of the third period, dropping the gloves with Ritchie after a scrum developed in front of Zherenko's crease.

The T-Birds return to action tomorrow night on the road against Providence in the second half of the home and home. Opening Night of the regular season pits Springfield against Hartford on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

Fans can reserve their seats to be part of the Thunderbirds' hockey action for the 2023-24 season by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.