Bears Blank Pens for 1-0 Preseason Win
October 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) -The Hershey Bears (1-1-0-0) picked up their first victory of their 2023 preseason schedule with a 1-0 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2-1-0-0) on Friday Night at GIANT Center in front of announced crowd of 6,823.
It took until 5:30 into the contest before either team registered a shot on goal, but Alex Suzdalev's shot kicked off a flurry of offensive activity. The Bears registered five consecutive shots on goal, with Pierrick Dubé finding the net at 7:51 on a goal from Mike Vecchione and Jimmy Huntington to give Hershey a 1-0 lead.
Late in the frame Vecchione was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for a slash to Justin Addamo at 18:50, which placed the Bears on an extended penalty kill that carried over into the middle stanza, but Hershey weathered the potential storm and killed off the infraction.
A spirited second was capped by a scrap between Hershey's Tyson Empey and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Thimo Nickl at 17:34. Hershey out-shot the Penguins in the frame by an 11-3 margin to open up an overall 20-5 shot differential.
The Penguins out-shot Hershey in the third period by a 7-5 margin, but goaltender Clay Stevenson shut the door the rest of the way for the Bears.
Shots finished 25-12 in favor of the Bears. Clay Stevenson earned the shutout win with a 12-for-12 effort; Joel Blomqvist went 24-for-25 in the loss for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Hershey was 0-for-3 on the power play; the Penguins finished 0-for-3 with the man advantage.
Hershey closes out its 2023 exhibition schedule when the Chocolate and White visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 1:05 p.m. at PPL Center. The Bears then get set to open their 86th AHL season and defend their Calder Cup championship on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. when they face the Belleville Senators at GIANT Center. Prior to the game, the Bears will raise their 12th Calder Cup championship banner to the GIANT Center rafters. All fans in attendance can score their own Calder Cup Champions Mini Banner, courtesy of Members 1st Federal Credit Union. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the popular Home Opener Red Carpet Event. Purchase tickets for the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2023
- Dipietro, Keyser Combine for Shutout Win in Preseason Opener - Providence Bruins
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Bruins Top T-Birds in Preseason Tuneup - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Drop Exhibition Game to Americans, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Preseason Visit to Hershey Ends in 1-0 Loss for Pens - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Blank Pens for 1-0 Preseason Win - Hershey Bears
- Screw City IceHogs Return for Three Games this Season - Rockford IceHogs
- 'Hit the Ground Running' - Calgary Wranglers
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Sign Milic to Contract - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Complete Series of Transactions, Rangers Assign Othmann - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Fourteen Players Join Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Morning Skate Report: October 6, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Monsters Announce Additions to Training Camp Roster - Cleveland Monsters
- Panthers Assign Spencer Knight to Charlotte, Place Four Others on Waivers - Charlotte Checkers
- Preview: IceHogs Meet Wild in Iowa for Second Preseason Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for "Winnings Wednesdays" at CAA Arena - Belleville Senators
- Final Agreements Signed for Event Centre - Calgary Wranglers
- Preseason Game #1 - Tucson Roadrunners at Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster, Send Six to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Mack Guzda Respecting the Process, Ready to Build on Big Summer - Charlotte Checkers
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.