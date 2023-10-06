Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
October 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Assigned to San Diego Gulls (AHL):
Robert Hagg - Defenseman
Colton White - Defenseman
Assigned to Junior Team:
Noah Warren- Defenseman
San Diego's 2023 Training Camp roster now includes 26 players: 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.
