Belleville Sens Announce Details for "Winnings Wednesdays" at CAA Arena

October 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - Wednesday night Belleville Sens home games are getting more exciting this season.

The Sens are thrilled to announce further details for "Winning Wednesday" at CAA Arena, including weekly prizes, giveaways, food specials and more.

Over six Wednesday night home games this season, the Sens will be giving away various prizes, including pairs of tickets to upcoming concerts or events at the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, three-month training memberships to F45 in Belleville, merchandise gift cards and other prizes from Belleville Sens partners.

Along with the prizing, fans are encouraged to arrive early and take advantage of savings on food and drink including, $5 beer specials on domestic tall cans, $2 hot dogs and a two-for-$10 special on pizza slices. Those specials will run from when gates open at 6:00 p.m., to puck drop.

"It's extremely exciting to be able to expand on our Winning Wednesday programming this season and continue to provide more value to our fans," said Belleville Sens Senior Vice President of Business Operations, Breanne Matthews. "We are thrilled to not only offer fantastic discounts on food and drinks during these games, but to also provide a chance to take in some world class entertainment at the Canadian Tire Centre through our new ticket giveaways. We are looking forward to a full rink for our winning Wednesday promotions! "

Winning Wednesday games for this season are as follows:

October 25, 2023, vs Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators)

November 8, 2023, vs Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning)

January 10, 2024, vs Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets)

February 28, 2024, vs Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils)

March 13, 2024, vs Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils)

April 17, 2024, vs Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning)

The Senators open the 2023-24 American Hockey League season on October 14th against the Bears, in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The 2023 Home Opener presented by CAA is on October 21, 2023, when the Sens host the Laval Rocket.

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games through January 20, 2024, are now on sale online via the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

Tickets for the second half of the season will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday November 20, 2023, with information on hours for the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, to be released later. Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.

