Comets Drop Exhibition Game to Americans, 4-3

Utica, NY -The Comets stepped onto the ice inside the Adirondack Bank Center for the first of two preseason games to prepare for the 2023-2024 season. They battled their division and in-state rival, the Rochester Americans, to a tightly contested game that took to overtime with the Comets ending up on the wrong side of a 4-3 loss.

The first period ended without a goal with Utica netminder Erik Kallgren stopping all 12 shots he faced while Amerks goalie Michael Houser turned aside six shots in the first twenty minutes.

During the middle frame, forward Xavier Parent drove into the Rochester zone and fired a high rising shot over the catching glove of Houser for a 1-0 lead at 8:14. Rochester tied the contest after a goal from Damien Giroux at 11:16 putting the game at 1-1. Later in the period, Brendan Warren broke the tie at 13:30 with a shot that beat Kallgren from inside the right circle.

With just over six minutes gone in the third period, Rochester extended their lead when Aleksandr Kisakov deflected the puck between the legs of Kallgren. The goal at 6:15 gave the Americans a 3-1 advantage.

The Comets will head to Syracuse tomorrow at 5:00 PM on the road for the final pre-season game against the Crunch. The Comets inched closer during a four on three power-play opportunity when defenseman Cal Foote ripped a shot into the bet at 10:24 bringing the deficit to 3-2 score. Utica would push for the tying goal, and they would get it after Travis Broughman swept the puck passed Houser at the top of the crease at 13:17 to make it a 3-3 game.

With the game headed to overtime, Rochester headed to a power-play in which they used to capitalize on a game winning goal with just over a minute left after a wrist shot by Kisakov beat Kallgren at 3:52. The Comets were defeated by a 4-3 score.

