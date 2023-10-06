Comets Drop Exhibition Game to Americans, 4-3
October 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY -The Comets stepped onto the ice inside the Adirondack Bank Center for the first of two preseason games to prepare for the 2023-2024 season. They battled their division and in-state rival, the Rochester Americans, to a tightly contested game that took to overtime with the Comets ending up on the wrong side of a 4-3 loss.
The first period ended without a goal with Utica netminder Erik Kallgren stopping all 12 shots he faced while Amerks goalie Michael Houser turned aside six shots in the first twenty minutes.
During the middle frame, forward Xavier Parent drove into the Rochester zone and fired a high rising shot over the catching glove of Houser for a 1-0 lead at 8:14. Rochester tied the contest after a goal from Damien Giroux at 11:16 putting the game at 1-1. Later in the period, Brendan Warren broke the tie at 13:30 with a shot that beat Kallgren from inside the right circle.
With just over six minutes gone in the third period, Rochester extended their lead when Aleksandr Kisakov deflected the puck between the legs of Kallgren. The goal at 6:15 gave the Americans a 3-1 advantage.
The Comets will head to Syracuse tomorrow at 5:00 PM on the road for the final pre-season game against the Crunch. The Comets inched closer during a four on three power-play opportunity when defenseman Cal Foote ripped a shot into the bet at 10:24 bringing the deficit to 3-2 score. Utica would push for the tying goal, and they would get it after Travis Broughman swept the puck passed Houser at the top of the crease at 13:17 to make it a 3-3 game.
With the game headed to overtime, Rochester headed to a power-play in which they used to capitalize on a game winning goal with just over a minute left after a wrist shot by Kisakov beat Kallgren at 3:52. The Comets were defeated by a 4-3 score.
Single game tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information. Season Ticket Memberships are also available for the 2023-24 Season. The Comets open the regular season on Friday, October 13 against the Syracuse Crunch. Tickets are still available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2023
- Dipietro, Keyser Combine for Shutout Win in Preseason Opener - Providence Bruins
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Bruins Top T-Birds in Preseason Tuneup - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Drop Exhibition Game to Americans, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Preseason Visit to Hershey Ends in 1-0 Loss for Pens - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Blank Pens for 1-0 Preseason Win - Hershey Bears
- Screw City IceHogs Return for Three Games this Season - Rockford IceHogs
- 'Hit the Ground Running' - Calgary Wranglers
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Sign Milic to Contract - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Complete Series of Transactions, Rangers Assign Othmann - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Fourteen Players Join Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Morning Skate Report: October 6, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Monsters Announce Additions to Training Camp Roster - Cleveland Monsters
- Panthers Assign Spencer Knight to Charlotte, Place Four Others on Waivers - Charlotte Checkers
- Preview: IceHogs Meet Wild in Iowa for Second Preseason Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for "Winnings Wednesdays" at CAA Arena - Belleville Senators
- Final Agreements Signed for Event Centre - Calgary Wranglers
- Preseason Game #1 - Tucson Roadrunners at Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster, Send Six to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Mack Guzda Respecting the Process, Ready to Build on Big Summer - Charlotte Checkers
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utica Comets Stories
- Comets Drop Exhibition Game to Americans, 4-3
- Comets Announce Training Camp Roster for 2023-2024 Season
- World's Largest International Box Lacrosse Tournament Comes to Utica this Weekend
- Comets Sign Jace Isley to AHL Contract
- 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships Now Set for September 20-29