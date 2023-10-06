Fourteen Players Join Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday assigned forwards Alexandre Doucet, Marco Kasper, and Amadeus Lombardi, defensemen Albert Johansson, Antti Tuomisto, Eemil Viro and William Wallinder, and goaltender Sebastian Cossa to the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Red Wings also released forwards Joel L'Esperance, Riley Sawchuk, Dominik Shine and Tyler Spezia, and defenseman Josiah Didier from their professional tryouts, returning them to Grand Rapids.

In addition, the Griffins signed goaltender Michael Hutchinson to a professional tryout.

Hutchinson enters his 14th professional season and has competed in 410 games throughout the ECHL, AHL and NHL. In the AHL, the 33-year-old has notched a 106-71-23 record with 15 shutouts, a 2.58 GAA and a 0.917 save percentage throughout 209 contests since the 2010-11 campaign. Hutchinson was selected with the 77th overall pick by the Boston Bruins in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

The Griffins will begin practices in Grand Rapids on Monday at 11 a.m. in preparation for next Friday's season opener against the Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

The Griffins will begin practices in Grand Rapids on Monday at 11 a.m. in preparation for next Friday's season opener against the Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

