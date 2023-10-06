Hogs Drop Second Preseason Match to Iowa
October 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Des Moines, Iowa - The Rockford IceHogs fell to the Iowa Wild 7-3 in the final preseason matchup before the start of the 2023-24 regular campaign. Iowa scored the games' first six goals, followed by Rockford's rebuttal of three straight scores in the third period.
Iowa struck first at the 6:08 mark in the first period when the Wild's top line of Nic Petan, Vinni Lettieri, and Sammy Walker applied pressure in the Rockford zone. After the IceHogs cleared the zone, Iowa re-entered with speed and Petan found Walker in the low slot for a 1-0 Iowa lead.
The Wild's second goal came on a quick passing sequence from Pavel Novak to Adam Beckman at the side of the cage. Beckman was able to bank the puck off IceHogs goaltender Jaxson Stauber and into the net.
The second period finished with a 6-0 lead for the hosts. Vinny Lettieri (0:25), Pavel Novak (6:06), Walker (8:31), and Simon Johansson (9:50) all found the back of the net in the middle frame for Iowa.
Rockford pushed back in the third period with three consecutive goals. Michal Teply led off the spree with a one-timer set up by Matus Spodniak (1:34). Antti Saarela stole a puck at center ice and scored on a breakaway at 8:23 to make it a 6-2 game. Bryce Kindopp bagged a strong feed from Logan Nijhoff a few minutes later to cut it to a 6-3 deficit (12:31).
Iowa's Carson Lambos scored an empty-netter to seal the game late.
The IceHogs start the 2023-24 season at Tech CU Arena on Oct. 13 in San Jose, California against the San Jose Barracuda. Rockford opens this season's home slate on Oct. 21 against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center.
