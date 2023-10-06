Admirals Earn Pre-Season Win
October 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI-The Admirals picked up goals from five different players as they cruised to a 5-0 win against the Chicago Wolves in their first pre-season game of the year.
Roland McKeown dished out three assists while Joakim Kemell had a goal and an assist to pace the Ads offense, while Yaroslav Askarov and Troy Grosenick combined for a 21-save shutout.
The Admirals got on the board first courtesy of a one-timer from the left circle from Kemell during a five-on-three power-play with 4:37 left in the first period. It was a familiar site for Ads fans as Kemell scored eight goals in the team's run to the Western Conference Finals last spring.
Fellow rookie Reid Schaefer pushed the Admirals lead to 2-0 when he scored on a shorthanded breakaway with just 32 seconds to play in the opening stanza.
Egor Afanasyev picked up the lone goal of the second period, when his snapper made its way through traffic and past Chicago goalie Julian Junca with 2:28 to go in the sandwich frame.
The Ads picked up goals from Tye Felhaber and Carson Gicewicz scored for Milwaukee in the third period to bring the final to 5-0.
The Admirals will wrap up their pre-season slate on Saturday night at 7 pm in Hoffman Estates against the Wolves. The regular season begins on Saturday, October 14th in Chicago against the Wolves before opening up the home portion of their schedule one week later at 6 pm against the Texas Stars.
