San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves
October 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Assigned to Tulsa Oilers (ECHL):
Kyle Crnkovic - Center Davis 'T-Bone' Codd - Right Wing Anthony Costantini - Defenseman
Released from Professional Tryout (PTO):
Tag Bertuzzi - Center Karl Boudrias - Defenseman Kaden Elder - Right Wing Carson Focht - Center Jarod Hilderman - Defenseman
San Diego's 2023 Training Camp roster now includes 24 players: 14 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders.
