Iowa Completes Preseason Sweep with 7-3 Victory Over Rockford
October 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild scored six consecutive goals for the second preseason game in a row and beat the Rockford IceHogs 7-3 at Wells Fargo Arena Friday night. Vinni Lettieri had four points while Jesper Wallstedt turned aside 32 shots in the win.
Sammy Walker and the Wild struck 6:08 into the contest. After Lettieri sent the puck behind the Rockford net, Nic Petan tucked a no-look pass back in front for Walker to flip over the left pad of Jaxson Stauber (16 saves).
Iowa scored a carbon copy of the opening goal just over five minutes later when Pavel Novak centered a puck for Adam Beckman to one-time past Stauber. Jake Lucchini picked up an assist on the goal, which widened the Wild lead to 2-0 with 8:31 to play in the first.
The Wild finished the first 20 minutes with a 2-0 lead and a 9-4 shot advantage.
Lettieri picked up the scoring just 25 seconds into the middle frame when he beat Stauber from the bottom of the left circle with a short side shot just under the crossbar. Adam Beckman and Sammy Walker earned assists on the power-play goal.
Iowa made it 4-0 at 6:06 of the second. After Lettieri and Petan exchanged cross-ice passes, Petan found Novak at the top of the crease, where he swatted a bouncing puck past Stauber.
Walker scored again 2:25 later. Petan won a battle along the wall and found Walker alone in front, who walked in and finished on his backhand. Lettieri earned his third assist of the game on the tally.
Rockford replaced Stauber with Drew Commesso (11 saves), but Simon Johansson snapped a puck past the new netminder from the top of the right circle at 9:50 of the second with assists from Ryan O'Rourke and Greg Meireles.
Iowa carried the 6-0 lead and a 26-14 shot advantage into the second intermission.
Michal Teply, Antti Saarela, and Bryce Kindopp scored for Rockford in the third period, but Carson Lambos iced the game with a 5-on-3 empty net shorthanded goal with an assist from Mike O'Leary at 18:18 to cap the scoring at 7-3.
Rockford outshot Iowa 35-34. The Wild went 1-for-3 on the power play and held the IceHogs scoreless on four opportunities with the man advantage.
Iowa opens the 2023-24 regular season against the Henderson Silver Knights at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.
For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.â¯â¯
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2023
- Hogs Drop Second Preseason Match to Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Top Comets in Overtime in Preseason Finale - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Earn Pre-Season Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Blanked by Admirals 5-0 in Exhibition Opener - Chicago Wolves
- Iowa Completes Preseason Sweep with 7-3 Victory Over Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Dipietro, Keyser Combine for Shutout Win in Preseason Opener - Providence Bruins
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Bruins Top T-Birds in Preseason Tuneup - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Drop Exhibition Game to Americans, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Preseason Visit to Hershey Ends in 1-0 Loss for Pens - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Blank Pens for 1-0 Preseason Win - Hershey Bears
- Screw City IceHogs Return for Three Games this Season - Rockford IceHogs
- 'Hit the Ground Running' - Calgary Wranglers
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Sign Milic to Contract - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Complete Series of Transactions, Rangers Assign Othmann - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Fourteen Players Join Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Morning Skate Report: October 6, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Monsters Announce Additions to Training Camp Roster - Cleveland Monsters
- Panthers Assign Spencer Knight to Charlotte, Place Four Others on Waivers - Charlotte Checkers
- Preview: IceHogs Meet Wild in Iowa for Second Preseason Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for "Winnings Wednesdays" at CAA Arena - Belleville Senators
- Final Agreements Signed for Event Centre - Calgary Wranglers
- Preseason Game #1 - Tucson Roadrunners at Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster, Send Six to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Mack Guzda Respecting the Process, Ready to Build on Big Summer - Charlotte Checkers
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wild Stories
- Iowa Completes Preseason Sweep with 7-3 Victory Over Rockford
- Iowa Scores Six Straight Goals to Take 6-2 Win in Preseason Opener
- Iowa Wild Announces Five-Year Lease Extension with Polk County and OVG360
- Iowa Wild Signs Forward Mason Shaw to AHL Contract
- Iowa Wild Releases 2023-2024 Training Camp Roster