Wolf Pack Complete Series of Transactions, Rangers Assign Othmann
October 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today a series of transactions.
* The Wolf Pack have loaned forward Sahil Panwar to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones.
* The New York Rangers have reassigned goaltenders Talyn Boyko and Olof Lindbom to the Cyclones from the Wolf Pack.
* The Wolf Pack have released the following players from their professional tryout agreements (PTO), returning them to the Cyclones: defensemen Matthew Cairns, Billy Constantinou, and Steven MacLean, and forwards Luka Burzan, James Hardie, and Michal Mrazik.
* The Wolf Pack released defenseman Chris Cameron from his professional tryout agreement (PTO) and returned him to the ECHL's Indy Fuel.
* The Wolf Pack released forward Peter Laviolette III from his professional tryout agreement (PTO) and returned him to the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers.
* The Wolf Pack released defenseman Ryan McCleary from his amateur tryout agreement (ATO) and returned him to the WHL's Swift Current Broncos.
In addition, New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Brennan Othmann to the Wolf Pack.
Othmann, 20, split the 2022-23 season between the OHL's Flint Firebirds and Peterborough Petes. With the Firebirds, Othmann scored 24 points (11 g, 13 a) in 16 games and served as captain of the club. He was traded to the Petes on November 13th, 2022.
With the Petes, the native of Pickering, ON, scored 43 points (18 g, 25 a) in 40 games. He tacked on 25 points (8 g, 17 a) in 23 OHL Playoff games, helping guide the club to an OHL Championship and berth in the Memorial Cup.
The Wolf Pack training camp roster now stands at 17 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders for a total of 28 players.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2023
- Screw City IceHogs Return for Three Games this Season - Rockford IceHogs
- 'Hit the Ground Running' - Calgary Wranglers
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Sign Milic to Contract - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Complete Series of Transactions, Rangers Assign Othmann - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Fourteen Players Join Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Morning Skate Report: October 6, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Monsters Announce Additions to Training Camp Roster - Cleveland Monsters
- Panthers Assign Spencer Knight to Charlotte, Place Four Others on Waivers - Charlotte Checkers
- Preview: IceHogs Meet Wild in Iowa for Second Preseason Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for "Winnings Wednesdays" at CAA Arena - Belleville Senators
- Final Agreements Signed for Event Centre - Calgary Wranglers
- Preseason Game #1 - Tucson Roadrunners at Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster, Send Six to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Mack Guzda Respecting the Process, Ready to Build on Big Summer - Charlotte Checkers
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Complete Series of Transactions, Rangers Assign Othmann
- Trivigno Pots Two as Wolf Pack Beat Islanders 5-3
- Wolf Pack Edge Thunderbirds 3-2 in Shootout in Preseason Opener
- Rangers Assign Domingue and Hollowell to Wolf Pack
- Rangers Assign Seven to Hartford Wolf Pack Training Camp