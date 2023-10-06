Wolf Pack Complete Series of Transactions, Rangers Assign Othmann

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today a series of transactions.

* The Wolf Pack have loaned forward Sahil Panwar to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones.

* The New York Rangers have reassigned goaltenders Talyn Boyko and Olof Lindbom to the Cyclones from the Wolf Pack.

* The Wolf Pack have released the following players from their professional tryout agreements (PTO), returning them to the Cyclones: defensemen Matthew Cairns, Billy Constantinou, and Steven MacLean, and forwards Luka Burzan, James Hardie, and Michal Mrazik.

* The Wolf Pack released defenseman Chris Cameron from his professional tryout agreement (PTO) and returned him to the ECHL's Indy Fuel.

* The Wolf Pack released forward Peter Laviolette III from his professional tryout agreement (PTO) and returned him to the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers.

* The Wolf Pack released defenseman Ryan McCleary from his amateur tryout agreement (ATO) and returned him to the WHL's Swift Current Broncos.

In addition, New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Brennan Othmann to the Wolf Pack.

Othmann, 20, split the 2022-23 season between the OHL's Flint Firebirds and Peterborough Petes. With the Firebirds, Othmann scored 24 points (11 g, 13 a) in 16 games and served as captain of the club. He was traded to the Petes on November 13th, 2022.

With the Petes, the native of Pickering, ON, scored 43 points (18 g, 25 a) in 40 games. He tacked on 25 points (8 g, 17 a) in 23 OHL Playoff games, helping guide the club to an OHL Championship and berth in the Memorial Cup.

The Wolf Pack training camp roster now stands at 17 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders for a total of 28 players.

