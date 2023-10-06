'Hit the Ground Running'
October 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The boys are back in town.
So to speak.
As the Flames continued to trim down their training camp lineup at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Wranglers roster featured a few more familiar faces on the fifth day of camp at WinSport.
Skating with the group on Thursday: Clark Bishop, Ben Jones, and Colton Poolman, along with newly signed blueliner, Jonathan Aspirot.
Dustin Wolf, Connor Zary, Lucas Ciona, Yan Kuznetsov and Jeremie Poirier have been added to the squad as well.
Captain Brett Sutter is excited to see the band getting back together.
"Feels great, we had a lot of laughs this morning and a good work session," said Sutter Thursday. "Those guys drive tempo up, they're good pros, good teammates and they work hard."
All week long, Sutter and his Wranglers' campmates have been feverishly focused on getting up to speed as quickly as possible prior to the start of AHL regular season, which kicks off Oct. 13, 2023.
"It's good, as guys start trickling down here our practices are getting more up tempo and sharp," explained Sutter. "Just trying to soak in everything Coach Cull is trying to teach us, with the style he likes to play, and I think we've had a good few days here."
Whether they've been here all week or are just recently arriving at Wranglers camp from the big club, there is a lot of new information for players to take in.
Sutter says he's seeing steady progress as camp rolls along.
"There's been a lot of teaching moments, obviously some new systems, new coaching staff and a lot of guys up here trying out right now," said Sutter. "We're just trying to hit the ground running and adapt as quickly as we can, and the guys are doing their best to do just that."
