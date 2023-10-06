Dipietro, Keyser Combine for Shutout Win in Preseason Opener

Springfield, MA - Goaltenders Michael DiPietro and Kyle Keyser combined for a 31 save shutout as the Providence Bruins routed the Springfield Thunderbirds 5-0 in the first game of the preseason on Friday night at the MassMutual Center. Forwards Cole Dubinsky and Brooklyn Kalmikov each tallied a goal and an assist a piece, while defenseman Alec Regula recorded two assists.

How It Happened

3:12 into the second period, Kalmikov rushed the puck up the right wing on a 2-on-1 and fired a wrist shot that snuck under the goaltender's arm, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead.

From above the blue paint, John Farinacci converted on a feed from the right-side boards, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 13:55 left in the second period. Brett Harrison and Kalmikov were credited with assists.

Owen Pederson wristed a shot top shelf from the hash marks, giving the Bruins a 3-0 lead with 12:33 to play in the second period. Dubinsky and Regula received assists on the tally.

3:04 into the third period, Dubinsky extended the P-Bruins lead to 4-0 after collecting a rebound by the left post and flipping it above the goaltender's shoulder. Gabriel Chicoine and Ethan Ritchie were credited with the assists.

Vincent Arseneau redirected a Frederic Brunet shot from the point through the goaltender's legs, giving Providence a 5-0 lead with 13:36 left in the third period. Regula received an assist as well.

Stats

DiPietro stopped all 14 shots faced in just over 30 minutes of play. Keyser stopped all 17 shots he faced in just under 30 minutes of play. The P-Bruins totaled 41 shots.

The Providence power play went 0-for-4, and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds in their final preseason contest on Saturday, October 7 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7 P.M.

