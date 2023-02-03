Penguins Sign Justin Addamo to PTO

February 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Justin Addamo to a professional tryout agreement.

Addamo currently leads the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers, with 18 goals this season. He also leads Wheeling rookies with 25 points, which ranks fourth overall on the team.

Addamo played one game with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Jan. 4 against the Charlotte Checkers. The 24-year-old produced no points and three shots on goal in the contest.

Born and raised in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Addamo played three seasons of college hockey at Robert Morris University before transferring to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for his senior year. In 138 career college games, the 6-foot-6, 250-lbs. forward picked up 36 goals and 32 assists for 68 points.

