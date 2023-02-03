Hogs and Wild Battle on 90's Night

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs match up with the Iowa Wild for the eighth time this season tonight at the BMO Center at 7 pm. The Hogs are just 1-1-3-2 against their Central Division foes this season, with five of the previous seven meetings reaching overtime.

Dust off your flannel shirt and get ready to celebrate the 90's with us! It's also $2 Beer Night with $2 Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light cans available at most concession stands through the second intermission.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 21-16-4-2, 48 points (5th, Central Division)

Iowa: 22-14-4-3, 51 points (3rd, Central Division

Players to Watch

All-star forward David Gust (21G, 23A) leads the Hogs in goals and points, and fellow all-star forward Brett Seney (16G, 26A) paces Rockford in assists. Rookie forward Cole Guttman (14G, 12A) ranks fifth for the Hogs with seven multi-point contests this season.

Rookie forward Sammy Walker (20G, 19A) paces Iowa in goals and points this season, and his 39 points lead all AHL rookies this season. Defenseman Joe Hicketts (4G, 30A) ranks second for the Wild and leads the team in assists.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 3-2 shootout win against the Manitoba Moose on Tuesday night. Cole Guttman gave Rockford an early lead in the first period, and forward Mike Hardman tied the contest in the second period, forcing the game into a shootout. Arvid Soderblom was stout in the net with 31 saves on 33 Manitoba shots to earn the win.

Extra Hours

The season series between Rockford and Iowa has reached overtime in five of the first seven encounters of the campaign. Iowa has come out on top each time a game between the Hogs and Wild has concluded in overtime or a shootout, giving Rockford five of their six overtime or shootout losses this season. The IceHogs and the Wild are both tied for the most overtime appearances this season with 14.

Reliable Rookie

Registering his 14th goal of the season and the game-sealing shootout goal on Tuesday night against the Moose, rookie Cole Guttman has been a consistent staple for the IceHogs this season. Pairing two shootout goals and two game-winning goals this season, the Northridge, California native ranks 11th amongst AHL rookies with 26 points. Guttman is tied for second place among rookies for the most shootout goals.

Rowdy Reichel

Forward Lukas Reichel notched his third shootout goal of the season against Manitoba on Tuesday night. Reichel tallied his first two shootout goals in back-to-back games on Dec. 7 against the Milwaukee Admirals and Dec. 9 versus the Wild. Reichel is tied for first in the AHL for the most shootout-winning goals this season.

Wild Wild West

The IceHogs bagged their third shootout win of the 2022-23 campaign with a 3-2 victory against the Moose on Tuesday night. Rockford has competed in five shootouts this season and is ranked ninth in the AHL with seven shootout goals on 18 attempts and a .389 shootout percentage.

Shorthanded Again

Rockford allowed its 10th shorthanded goal through 43 games this season on Tuesday night to the Moose. On the other side of the coin, Iowa is tied for the league lead with eight shorthanded tallies this season.

Military Appreciation Night: Saturday, Feb. 4

Our salute to active and veteran military members includes a camouflage fleece blanket giveaway, courtesy of Dental Dimensions! You can also help support active and veteran military personnel by purchasing one of our Red, White or Blue packages. All packages include tickets donated to military personnel, four tickets for our Feb. 4 Military Appreciation Night for all package purchasers, and video board recognition at the Feb. 4 game for all package purchasers. Check out all package options here.

Return Of The Screw: Screw City IceHogs Back February 11

After the success and positive response from the Rockford IceHogs' Screw City debut on December 9, the team will play as the Screw City IceHogs for the second time this season on Saturday, Feb. 11 against the Milwaukee Admirals. The Screw City IceHogs identity includes a unique logo and jersey that pays homage to Rockford's deep history of manufacturing screws, while staying true to the IceHogs' primary colors of red and black. For those who missed out on the merchandise from the Screw City debut, there is a robust selection of Screw City items in the IceHogs team store at the BMO Center, including hats, shirts, and pucks. Fans can also preorder a Screw City IceHogs replica jersey online now. Learn more about the Screw City IceHogs at IceHogs.com/ScrewCity.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Iowa, 4:00 p.m. 4-5 SOL Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 9 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m. 2-3 SOL Recap & Highlights

Sat., Dec. 10 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m. 2-3 OTL Recap & Highlights

Tues., Dec. 13 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m. 7-4 W Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 7 at Iowa, 6:00 p.m. 1-2 OTL Recap & Highlights

Sun., Jan. 8 at Iowa, 3:00 p.m. 1-4 L Recap & Highlights

Tue., Jan. 24 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m. 1-2 OTL Recap & Highlights

Fri., Feb. 3 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 4 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 19 at Iowa, 3:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 24 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 25 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

44-35-11-5

