Hutsko Gives Checkers Overtime Win at Syracuse

February 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers survived a late rally from Syracuse as Logan Hutsko's overtime goal gave them a 5-4 victory and pushed their winning streak to four games.

Dominic Franco scored his first two goals of the season in the first period, while Calle Sjalin and Lucas Carlsson also found the back of the net for the Checkers. The four straight wins, all of which have come on the road, match the team's longest streak of the season set three times previously.

The Checkers looked to have this victory wrapped up when Carlsson struck to make it 4-2 with just 3:34 remaining in the third period. However, the Crunch scored twice with the goalie pulled, the first of which was on a power play, to earn a point and seemingly seize the momentum heading into overtime.

Hutsko then gave the Checkers a deserved second point when he picked up a centering feed from Matt Kiersted and roofed a shot over goaltender Max Lagace's right shoulder to give his team the win.

Charlotte will look to sweep its five-game road swing with a rematch against the Crunch tomorrow night.

NOTES

The Checkers are 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Syracuse entered tonight's game with eight wins in their last 10 ... Before his first two period goals, Franco was scoreless in 21 games with the Checkers this season. He entered the contest with four goals in 76 career AHL contests, the most recent of which was on April 24, 2021 (60 games) ... Sjalin's goal was his second of the season and second in as many games. Prior to that, he had just one point, an assist, in 18 games to start the season ... Hutsko has six points (1g, 5a) in six games since returning from a 10-game injury absence ... Mack Guzda (34 saves) has won six of his last seven starts ... Checkers scratches included forwards Ethan Keppen and Cam Morrison and defenseman Dennis Cesana.

