Amerks Celebrating Annual Hometown Heroes Night February 10 against Springfield

(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans are celebrating their annual "Hometown Heroes Night," presented by Advantage Federal Credit Union, on Friday, Feb. 10 when the team hosts the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

"Hometown Heroes Night is a game we take great pride in hosting each year as it gives us yet another opportunity to honor all the local first responders of our community," said Rob Minter, vice president of business operations for the Amerks. "The work they do and the countless sacrifices they make every day are immeasurable and this is our way showing our immense appreciation and gratitude for all that they do in serving our community."

"One of Advantage's core values over the years has been to make sure we do the right thing for our members and our employees," said Jeff Bocach, president and CEO of Advantage Federal Credit Union. "Supporting first responders, those that support us every day, is a reflection of that core value. Thank you for all you do for our community."

The Amerks are honoring all first responders and frontline workers, including police officers, fire fighters, doctors, nurses, and emergency medical technicians, as well as military members and veterans. Prior to the Amerks-Thunderbirds matchup that night, the Rochester Police Department will face-off against members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Jail Bureau in an exhibition hockey game starting at 3:00 p.m.

As part of the night, the Amerks are offering all Hometown Heroes and military personnel one complimentary ticket to their game against the Thunderbirds with additional tickets for family and friends available for up to 25% off the box office rate.

Eligible Hometown Heroes can claim their complimentary tickets online by visiting www.amerks.com/herotickets and entering in passcode "HERO".

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.

