Monsters Buzz Into 2-1 Victory Over Wolves

February 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Chicago Wolves 2-1 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in front of 11,712 fans. With the win, the Monsters are now 17-19-3-2 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Cole Clayton notched the lone tally of the middle frame at 18:51, assisted by Jake Christiansen, putting the Monsters ahead 1-0 after 40 minutes. Chicago's Tuukka Tieksola scored at 9:22 of the third period, but Roman Ahcan grabbed the game-winning goal at 19:43 off feeds from Marcus Bjork and Joona Luoto to secure a 2-1 victory for Cleveland.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 23 saves for the win while Chicago's Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 27 shots in defeat.

The Monsters' final game of Lumberjacks Weekend takes place on Saturday, February 4, when the team hosts the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 1 1 - - 2 CHI 0 0 1 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 29 0/4 3/3 13 min / 5 inf CHI 24 0/3 4/4 15 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 23 1 8-8-3 CHI Kochetkov L 27 2 5-4-1 Cleveland Record: 17-19-3-2, 6th North Division Chicago Record: 15-22-3-1, 7th Central Division

