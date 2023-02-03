Wolf Pack Host Comets in Final Meeting of the Season

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack return to the ice tonight for game three of their season-long five-game homestand. Tonight, it's the North Division's Utica Comets making a rare stop in the Connecticut capitol.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second and final meeting between the Wolf Pack and the Comets this season. It is Utica's lone visit to the XL Center.

The Comets took a 3-2 shootout decision in the first meeting between the foes on January 6th, scoring a comeback decision on home ice. Ryan Carpenter put the Wolf Pack ahead 1-0 12:18 into the game, scoring a powerplay goal off a scramble in front of the Utica net. Brandon Scanlin blasted his second goal of the season home at 3:22 of the second period, putting Hartford ahead 2-0.

Joe Gambardella got the Comets on the board at 11:44 of the middle stanza, while Graeme Clarke tied the tilt at 6:50 of the third period with his 12th goal of the season. After overtime solved nothing, the sides headed to a shootout.

Clarke scored in the top half of the first round, while Carpenter struck iron, and Alex Whelan was denied on a beautiful sliding save from Nico Daws to cement the comeback victory.

The Comets have won two straight in the head-to-head matchup, including a 7-3 decision on March 28th, 2022, in the last meeting at the XL Center.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped back-to-back games in regulation for the first time since mid-December, falling 4-2 to the Providence Bruins on Wednesday night on home ice. Will Cuylle opened the scoring with his team-leading 14th goal of the season, but Chris Wagner responded just under three minutes later via a two-on-one chance.

Zac Jones scored a highlight-reel goal at four-on-four 6:49 into the second, but the Bruins again evened the game at 11:48. This time, John Beecher benefited from a lucky bounce that allowed him to hit an empty net. Georgii Merkulov's one-timer on the powerplay 8:55 into the third period gave the Bruins the lead for good, while Joona Koppanen hit the empty net with 1.5 seconds left.

The Wolf Pack are 0-2-0-0 on their current five-game homestand. It's the first time Hartford has lost back-to-back games since a four-game losing streak from December 28th, 2022 - January 7th, 2023.

Turner Elson leads the club in scoring with 24 points (9 g, 15 a) in his first season with the Wolf Pack. Cuylle is tops on the club in goals with 14, while Tanner Fritz leads the way in assists with 19 on the campaign.

Comets Outlook:

The Comets also suffered a setback on Wednesday night, falling 4-3 in the shootout to the Syracuse Crunch. Robbie Russo opened the scoring 6:41 into the hockey game, giving the Comets a lead they'd take into the final stanza.

The Crunch scored three unanswered goals in a four-minute span to kick off the third period, taking a 3-1 lead. Jack Dugan and Simon Nemec scored at 16:39 and 18:42, however, forcing overtime and salvaging a point for the home side.

Jaydon Dureau and Nolan Stevens traded goals in the first three rounds of the shootout, leading to extra shooters. In the seventh round, Lucas Edmonds would break the tie and push the Crunch to victory.

Clarke leads the Comets in scoring with 35 points (16 g, 19 a). His 16 goals are also tops on the club, while both Stevens and Nolan Foote have hit double-digits in goals this season.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Pack continues their five-game homestand tomorrow night when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town at 7:00 p.m. It's 'Star Wars Night' at the XL Center, as we'll be joined by some friends from a galaxy far, far away. It's also the second Hockey 'N Hops and Hockey 'N Vine of the season! Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

