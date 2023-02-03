Comets Defeated by Wolf Pack, 4-3

Hartford, CT. - The Comets took to the road for their lone regular season trip to the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut to battle the Atlantic Division Wolf Pack. While the Comets were looking for their first victory in two games as they started off the weekend with back-to-back games. Despite heading into the final period of regulation with a lead, the Wolf Pack bit the Comets with a late goal that eventually ended as the game winning tally and the Comets dropped the contest, 4-3.

The Wolf Pack started the scoring early in the contest after a bounce of the puck went favorably to the oncoming Lauri Pajuniemi who sent a shot into the net passed goalie Akira Scmid twenty-three seconds into the contest giving Hartford a 1-0 lead. Utica tied the contest later and it was a faceoff win by Tyce Thompson that went back to defenseman Simon Nemec. As the puck rested on his stick for a brief moment, Nemec let it go and into the net at 10:06. With the game tied at 1-1, Hartford scored again as the period was in the final moments. It was defenseman Zach Giuttari who took the cross-ice pass by Tim Gettinger and shot it into the cage with only sixty-seven seconds left in the period as the Wolf Pack skated away with a 2-1 lead after one period.

The Comets entered the second with great enthusiasm and they were rewarded with another tally. This time it was Brian Halonen who deflected the point shot of Jeremy Groleau at 1:06. This goal was his seventh of the season. Halonen managed to score yet again, and it was on the power play. His second of the game was assisted by Joe Gambardella and Robbie Russo at 3:40. This game Utica a 3-2 advantage.

In the final period of regulation, the Wolf Pack tied the contest after Sammy Blais found a loose puck in front of Schmid and put it home at 1:38 seconds tying the contest at 3-3. As the period continued, a late goal for the Wolf Pack put them up 4-3 when Blais scored his second of the game. The backhander by Blair at 17:29 put Utica behind, 4-3. Despite pulling the goal for the extra attacker, the Comets couldn't close the gap and were defeated by the Wolf Pack.

The Comets return home on tomorrow night to battle the Providence Bruins inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM.

