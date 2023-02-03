Peca's 3-Point Effort Puts T-Birds in 7th Heaven

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (22-17-1-4) set a team record by posting their seventh straight win, 4-2, over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (20-18-2-3) on Friday night inside the MassMutual Center.

The T-Birds spotted the Penguins the early lead on Wednesday on the road, and the Penguins politely reciprocated just 4:03 into the festivities on Friday. After knocking a man down in neutral ice to set up an outnumbered attack, Will Bitten skated to the top of the right circle before dropping a pass back to Keean Washkurak. With Bitten providing some traffic in front of rookie Penguins goalie Taylor Gauthier, Washkurak fired a low wrister that eluded the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton backstop, and Springfield jumped to the 1-0 lead.

The Thunderbirds' power play, which entered the game on a 10-for-26 tear over its last five games, added to its sparkling streak on its first opportunity of the evening. With time dwindling on the advantage, Matthew Peca slid a pass to Matthew Highmore along the edge of the crease on the right side. Highmore nimbly maneuvered the puck between his legs and fished a forehander through Gauthier, handing Springfield a 2-0 edge at 8:50. Brady Lyle extended his point streak to three games with a secondary helper as well.

Unfortunately, the T-Birds' hot start did not come without some adversity, as a too-many-men penalty gave the Penguins their second man advantage of the opening frame, and Colin Swoyer received a fortunate bounce off a T-Birds' stick, beating Vadim Zherenko with just 2:45 left in the first, cutting the Springfield lead down to 2-1.

Zherenko was otherwise superb in the opening period, turning away 13 shots, including a phenomenal sliding save on Corey Andonovski with the Penguins seeking a tying goal in the closing moments of the stanza.

The Thunderbirds had a strong beginning to the middle period, registering the first six shots, but Gauthier held his ground to prevent an insurance goal until the Springfield power play came calling once again.

At 14:48, Martin Frk caught every sliver of a slap shot from the left point that rocketed in and out of the top shelf in a blur to give Springfield the 3-1 lead. Peca and Lyle again picked up the helpers on Springfield's second man-up goal of the evening.

Alex Nylander made things interesting for the Penguins when he beat Zherenko at 3:56 of the third for his 19th goal of the season, cutting the lead back to 3-2.

However, Springfield carried much of the play in the final period, outshooting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 16-8 in the final 20 minutes, and Peca finished the Penguins off once and for all with an empty-netter in the final minute. He finished with three points on the night, bringing his total to 12 over his first 10 games of the season. Zherenko made 28 saves at night's end for his third consecutive winning start.

The T-Birds morph into the Ice-O-Topes on Saturday night inside a sold-out Thunderdome as they welcome the Bridgeport Islanders. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. between the division foes as Springfield looks to make it eight consecutive triumphs.

