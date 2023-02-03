Bruins Double Phantoms 4-2 on Friday Night

Lehigh Valley, PA - Jordy Bellerive (5th) and Cooper Marody (6th) both scored for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, but the Providence Bruins came away with a 4-2 victory on Friday night at PPL Center. Marody's goal came on the man-advantage and he remains red-hot after a three-assist game on Wednesday night versus Hershey.

A loud, energetic crowd of 7,016 packed PPL Center for Berks $1 Hot Dogs and Phantoms Premier Member Appreciation Night. Phantoms Premier Members won a plethora of outstanding prizes, from a team autographed helmet, to Janet Jackson tickets at PPL Center, and more!

The hometown crowd rose to their feet later in the first period with Jordy Bellerive's fifth goal of the season. At 15:28, Louie Belpedio blasted

a shot on goal, and the puck was kicked out by Providence goaltender Brandon Bussi onto Bellerive's tape in front of a yawning open cage. Bellerive made no mistake and converted into the open net for the 1-0 Phantoms lead.

But before the first period expired, the P-Bruins drew even. Justin Brazeau was left open in the low-slot and chipped home a power-play chance at 19:43 from Chris Wagner and Fabian Lysell.

In the second period, Oskar Steen tallied his 11th goal of the season at 11:44 on a missile of a shot past Sam Ersson from John Beecher and Marc McLaughlin.

The never-say-die Phantoms countered to draw even at 17:11 by turning garbage into gold. A flubbed clearing bid by the Bruins was held alive by Ronnie Attard at the blueline, who found Bobby Brink along the wing. A centering pass for an open Marody soon deposited into the net brought the lively PPL Center crowd to its feet once more.

However, only 13 seconds later, Providence returned the counterpunch. Georgii Merkulov squeaked a five-hole shot past Ersson for the eventual game-winner from Mike Reilly and Brazeau.

Late in the third period, the Phantoms were tasked with a late penalty kill, but Marc McLaughlin put the game to bed with an unassisted power-play goal at 17:02.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms play their final game before the 2023 AHL All-Star Break on Saturday, February 4 when they visit their in-state rival Hershey Bears. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st - 15:28 - LV J. Bellerive (5) (L. Belpedio, H. Hodgson) 1-0

1st - 19:43 - PRO J. Brazeau (13) (C. Wagner, F. Lysell) (PP) 1-1

2nd - 11:44 - PRO - Oskar Steen (11) (J. Beecher, M. McLaughlin) 1-2

2nd - 17:11 - LV - C. Marody (6) (B. Brink, R. Attard) (PP) 2-2

2nd - 17:24 - PRO - G. Merkulov (10) (M. Reilly, J. Brazeau) 2-3

3rd - 17:02 - PRO - M. McLaughlin (8) (Unassisted) (PP) 2-4

Shots:

LV 32 - PRO 23

PP:

LV 1/3, PRO 2/5

Goalies:

LV - S. Ersson (L) (12-10-1) (19/23)

PRO - B. Bussi (W) (14-2-4) (30/32)

Records:

Lehigh Valley (21-17-5)

Providence (28-9-9)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, February 4 (7:05) at Hershey Bears

February 5-9 AHL All-Star Break

Friday, February 10 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack

Saturday, February 11 (7:05) vs. BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS

