Bridgeport Islanders Host Bears at 7 p.m.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (February 3, 2023) - The Bridgeport Islanders (19-17-6-1) face the Hershey Bears (28-10-4-1) for the second time in as many games as the series shifts to Total Mortgage Arena for a 7 p.m. puck drop tonight. The Islanders have been off since Sunday when Jakub Skarek stopped all 39 shots he faced, including several tremendous pad saves from close range, in a 2-0 win over the Bears at Giant Center. It was Skarek's first shutout of the season and the third of his professional career. Arnaud Durandeau scored both goals for the Islanders on the power play. Bridgeport went 2-for-3 on the man advantage and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

PRIDE NIGHT

Tonight is Pride Night at Total Mortgage Arena and fans will receive a free Lululemon Bridgeport Islanders Pride fanny pack when doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale here!

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's tilt is the fifth of six meetings between the Islanders and Bears this season, and the second of three at Total Mortgage Arena. Bridgeport has earned points in three of the first four matchups (1-1-2-0) including Sunday's win and back-to-back overtime losses in November. Hershey won the first meeting at Total Mortgage Arena on Dec. 9th, 4-2. Ethen Frank leads all players in the series with seven points (2g, 5a) in four games, while Arnaud Durandeau (2g, 1a) and Chris Terry (3a) each have three points against the Bears. The sixth and final meeting this season will take place Friday, Apr. 14th.

VIEW FROM HERSHEY

Head coach Todd Nelson's group remains first in the Eastern Conference (61 points) despite back-to-back losses entering the weekend. Only the Calgary Wranglers have more points in the AHL (62). On Wednesday, the Bears began February with a 5-2 loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center. Connor McMichael and Aliaksei Protas each scored, and Zach Fucale (14-8-2) made 18 saves. Fucale is tied for 14th in the AHL with a 2.58 GAA, while teammate Hunter Shepard leads all AHL goalies with a 2.12 GAA through 16 games. Forward Ethen Frank was named AHL Rookie of the Month for January with 13 points (7g, 6a) and one game-winner in 10 games. He is tied for first place among all league rookies in goals (20) and is second in points (35).

TERRY TAKING OVER

Chris Terry had two assists against the Bears on Sunday for his team-leading 12th multi-point game of the season. He increased his team lead in both assists (29) and points (42), and enters the weekend tied for ninth in the AHL in scoring. He ranks 10th in assists. Bridgeport is 9-1-1-1 when Terry has at least two points in a game this season.

ISKHAKOV ADDED TO ALL-STAR ROSTER

The AHL announced on Wednesday that Ruslan Iskhakov has been added to the Atlantic Division's playing roster for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec this weekend (Feb. 5-6). He will join Bridgeport defenseman Samuel Bolduc. Iskhakov, 22, has nine goals and 22 assists through 40 games this season, tied for fourth among all AHL rookies in scoring (31 points). He shares second place among rookies in assists.

QUICK HITS

The Islanders have scored three power-play goals in their last three games, improving their success rate to 23.0% - tied for fifth in the AHL... Arnaud Durandeau has eight points (3g, 5a) in his last nine games after a pair of power-play goals on Sunday... Seven of his nine goals have come on the man advantage... Bridgeport is the only Eastern Conference team to not allow a shorthanded goal and one of just three Eastern Conference club with at least seven shorthanded goals scored... Henrik Tikkanen was returned on loan to Worcester (ECHL) on Thursday.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (25-22-5): Last 2-1 OTW vs. Vegas, Saturday -- Next: Monday at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (22-17-3-0): Last: 3-2 W at Reading, Saturday -- Next: Tonight vs. South Carolina, 7:05 p.m. ET

