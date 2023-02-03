Ottawa Senators release statement regarding coaching staff

February 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that they have made changes to the coaching staff of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Belleville Senators. Following Thursday's game, Troy Mann was relieved of his duties as the team's head coach. Assistant coach David Bell will take over as Belleville's interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

"A change like this is a difficult decision, but we are aligned internally and feel this is necessary for the short and long-term growth of the players in our organization as well as the cohesion in systematic play between Ottawa and Belleville," said Belleville Senators general manager Ryan Bowness. "I want to thank Troy and his family for their contributions to the Belleville community."

David Bell, 45, is in his fourth season as an assistant coach with the Belleville Senators after being hired on June 27, 2019. He has more than 19 years of coaching experience, including serving as a head coach on two occasions with Niagara IceDogs (OHL) and the Quad City Mallard (CHL). The Wiarton, Ont., native enjoyed a seven-year professional playing career including winning an ECHL Kelly Cup in 2001 with the Greenville Growl.

"While a change at the head coach position during the season is not an ideal scenario, we felt it was necessary to deliver improved team performance," said Ottawa Senators general manger Pierre Dorion. "We are confident that David and his staff will make the most of this opportunity."

The Belleville Senators currently sit in sixth place in the AHL's North division with a record of 17-22-3-1, accumulating 38 points in 43 games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.