Forward Antonio Stranges Assigned to Idaho Steelheads
February 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that forward Antonio Stranges has been assigned to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads on loan.
Stranges, 20, has four points (1-3=4) in eight AHL games for Texas this season. The rookie winger recorded his first AHL goal Jan. 6 at Grand Rapids and notched a shootout-winning goal Jan. 7. He has five points (1-4=5) in 17 career games, after skating in nine games for the Stars during the 2020-21 shortened season.
In five ECHL games with Idaho, Stranges totaled three goals and five points (3-2=5) during his first stint back in December. He scored his first professional goal and recorded his first multi-goal game Dec. 17 in the Steelheads 5-1 win over Rapid City.
Stranges posted 84 points (31-53=84) in 60 regular season games in 2021-22 for the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights, adding 11 points (5-6=11) in six playoff games. He finished a three-year junior career with 158 points (63-95=158) in 187 regular season games for the Knights.
The native of Ann Arbor, Michigan was originally selected by Dallas in the fourth round (123rd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
The Texas Stars take on the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. For more information, head to www.texasstars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars forward Antonio Stranges
(Ross Bonander)
