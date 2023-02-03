Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs

February 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (22-14-4-3; 51 pts.) at Rockford IceHogs (21-16-4-2; 48 pts.)

The Iowa Wild head to BMO Harris Bank Center for the first of back-to-back games against the Rockford IceHogs Friday at 7 p.m. Iowa has gone 6-1-0-0 against Rockford in the first seven meetings between the two teams this season.

FRANCHISE RECORDS

The Iowa Wild set several franchise records with a 5-3 win in Texas over the Stars on Wednesday. Iowa extended its point streak to 12 games for the first time in team history, outpacing two previous 11-game point streaks (2019-20, 2016-17). Jesper Wallstedt picked up his eighth consecutive win in net, becoming the first goaltender in team history to do so. Sammy Walker set a new rookie goal mark with his 20th tally of the season.

STREAKS CONTINUE

- Nic Petan has points in five consecutive games (6-4=10)

- Marco Rossi is on a seven-game point streak (3-7=10)

- Sammy Walker has goals in three consecutive games and a four-game point streak (5-2=7)

- Adam Beckman has finished with a +1 rating in four straight games

CLOSE CONTESTS

- Five of Iowa's six victories over Rockford this season have come in overtime or a shootout

- Six of Iowa's last eight games have required overtime

- The Wild have gone 10-2-4-3 in one-goal games

- Rockford is 11-4-4-2 in games decided by a single goal

