Ice-O-Topes Night Has Sold Out

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the team's 7:05 p.m. game against the Belleville Senators on Saturday, Feb.. 4 - the 3rd installment of Ice-O-Topes Night presented by Balise - has officially sold out.

Fans who were unable to secure their tickets to Ice-O-Topes Night will still have the ability to enjoy the game from home, as the full broadcast of the game will air on Cozi TV, one of the networks of Western Mass News, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.

CoziTV can be seen on the following channels: over the air on channel 3.8, Comcast channels 293 & 1165, and Charter channel 183.

Fans still looking to enjoy T-Birds hockey action inside the MassMutual Center this weekend can purchase tickets for tonight's contest against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (also a 7:05 p.m. puck drop) by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or online at www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Tonight's game, presented by MassLive, is another MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday. From 6:00 p.m. through the end of the first period, fans can enjoy concession specials: $2 Coors Light drafts (for fans 21+), $2 hot dogs, and $2 sodas. In addition, the night will feature a pregame concert on the MassMutual Center concourse.

