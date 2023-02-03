Bears Get Back In Win Column With 4-1 Victory Over Islanders
February 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Bridgeport, CT) - Riley Sutter and Connor McMichael enjoyed two-point nights as the Hershey Bears (29-10-4-1) got back in the win column with a 4-1 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders (19-18-6-1) on Friday night at Total Mortgage Arena.
Hershey and Bridgeport played through the first 20 minutes of action without a goal, as the Bears out-shot the Islanders 9-2; the two shots against matched the fewest allowed in a period this season.
The Bears took a 1-0 lead early into the second period when Mason Morelli's shot rebounded off the pads of Jakub Skarek and Sutter knocked in his third of the season just 25 seconds into the middle frame, with Gabriel Carlsson collecting the secondary assist. For Sutter, the goal snapped a 37-game drought.
McMichael put the Bears ahead 2-0 when he drove the lane and redirected Garrett Pilon's pass behind Skarek for his 11th of the season at 6:52. Joe Snively picked up the secondary helper.
The Islanders got on the board with a shorthanded goal at 8:25 when Kyle MacLean was stopped by Hunter Shepard on a breakaway but Chris Terry deposited the rebound past the Hershey netminder.
Ethen Frank countered several moments later on a subsequent power play when he took possession at the left circle and snapped the puck low off the far post and into the cage for his 21st of the season at 11:37, from McMichael and Mike Vecchione.
Sutter collected his second point of the night in the third period when he assisted on a Beck Malenstyn goal, as Sutter fished the puck out of the left corner and sent it back to Aaron Ness, whose shot from the point was tipped by Malenstyn into the net for his fourth of the season at 9:14. It was Sutter's fifth career multi-point game and his first since Feb. 5, 2022 at Cleveland.
Shots finished 30-21 in favor of the Bears. Shepard went 20-for-21 for Hershey for his 12th win of the season; Skarek was 26-for-30 for the Islanders. The Bears were 1-for-5 on the power play; Bridgeport finished 0-for-4 with the man advantage.
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White return to GIANT Center ice when they host Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. for Pennsylvania Lottery Night, featuring a coupon offer courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lottery for the first 4,000 fans 18 and over in attendance. Purchase tickets for the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2023
- Nylander Snipes Again, Penguins Fall to T-Birds, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Grab Win Over Stars In Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Bruins Double Phantoms 4-2 on Friday Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Nylander Snipes Again, Penguins Fall to T-Birds, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Buzz Into 2-1 Victory Over Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Peca's 3-Point Effort Puts T-Birds in 7th Heaven - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Blais Pots Two Goals to Lead Wolf Pack Past Comets 4-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Edged by Checkers, 5-4, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Logan Hutsko Gives Checkers Overtime Win at Syracuse - Charlotte Checkers
- Hutsko Gives Checkers Overtime Win at Syracuse - Charlotte Checkers
- Brazeau, McLaughlin Post Two-Point Nights as P-Bruins Defeat Phantoms - Providence Bruins
- Terry Nets Shorthanded Goal In Loss To Bears On Friday - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves Fall to Monsters 2-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Bears Get Back In Win Column With 4-1 Victory Over Islanders - Hershey Bears
- Comets Defeated by Wolf Pack, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Ice-O-Topes Night Has Sold Out - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ottawa Senators release statement regarding coaching staff - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Hunter Vorva to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Forward Antonio Stranges Assigned to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- AHL Launches Mentorship Initiative to Promote Inclusion at All-Star Classic - AHL
- Game #45 - Roadrunners at Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Host Comets in Final Meeting of the Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Amerks Celebrating Annual Hometown Heroes Night February 10 against Springfield - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Sign Justin Addamo to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Bears at 7 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs and Wild Battle on 90's Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Fall to Condors at Home - Calgary Wranglers
- Belleville Sens Earn Emphatic Win Over Amerks - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.