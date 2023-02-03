Hogs Claim Second Consecutive Shootout Win

Rockford, Ill. - In their second shootout in two games, the Rockford IceHogs took down the Iowa Wild 3-2 after four rounds in the shootout on Friday night. Goaltender Arvid Soderblom sparkled in net for Rockford with four crucial stops in the shootout in addition to 31 saves in regulation. Forward Luke Philp netted the game-sealing tally, registering his second shootout goal of the season.

Both teams traded scoring chances in a scoreless overtime period, and for the second time in as many games, the IceHogs headed to a shootout. Soderblom stole the show for Rockford and shut down Sammy Walker, Nic Petan, Marco Rossi, and Nick Swaney in order.

After Josiah Slavin, all-star forward Lukas Reichel, and rookie Cole Guttman were unable to capitalize in the shootout for the IceHogs, Philp dangled around a sprawling Iowa netminder Zane McIntyre and sealed Rockford's first extra time win against Iowa in six tries this season.

Iowa took an early 1-0 lead when they forced a turnover in their defensive zone and pushed the puck up the right side of the ice. Swaney attempted to connect with Petan, but the puck missed Petan and fluttered past Soderblom at 2:17 in the first period.

After the Wild denied the Hogs' first two power-play opportunities early in the frame, IceHogs defenseman Adam Clendening fired a wrister from the right point, and all-star forward Brett Seney deflected it from the slot past McIntyre at 12:39 to tie the contest 1-1.

Nearing the end of what appeared to be a scoreless, back-and-forth second stanza, Swaney struck for the second time after spinning 360 degrees and netting a loose puck in the slot at 18:03 to give Iowa a 2-1 lead before the second intermission.

Reichel erased Iowa's lead and scored the only goal of the final frame, evening the score 2-2 at 2:01 and sending the contest to an eventual overtime. Stealing the puck in the Hogs' defensive zone, Guttman chipped a backhanded pass to forward Dylan Sikura in the high slot. Sikura found Reichel on the right boards at neutral ice, and Reichel carried the puck all the way down the edge to flick a wrister over McIntyre's blocker.

Soderblom picked up his second consecutive victory with 31 saves on 33 shots, while his counterpart McIntyre saved 35 of 37 IceHogs attempts.

