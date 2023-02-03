Wolves Fall to Monsters 2-1

The Chicago Wolves opened a two-game weekend trip to Cleveland with a 2-1 loss to the Monsters on Friday night.

Tuukka Tieksola scored for the Wolves but the defending Calder Cup champions fell when Roman Ahcan found the back of the net with 16.5 seconds remaining in the third period to give the Monsters the win in the first of back-to-back games between the teams.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves (23 saves) came out on top of a goaltending duel with Wolves netminder Pyotr Kochetkov (27 saves) as the Monsters took a 3-2 season-series lead.

After a scoreless opening period, Cleveland struck first on Cole Clayton's goal late in the second.

Midway through the third, Tieksola tied it at 1-1 when he pounced on a rebound of a Cavan Fitzgerald shot and fired it past Greaves to the glove side. Fitzgerald and Alex Green picked up assists on Tieksola's fourth goal of the season.

With the clock winding down in the third, Ahcan notched the game-winner.

The Wolves dropped to 15-22-3-1 on the season while the Monsters improved to 17-19-3-2.

Up next: The Wolves will stay in Cleveland to face the Monsters on Saturday (6 p.m., AHLTV).

