Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they face the Bridgeport Islanders tonight at 7 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena.

Hershey Bears (28-10-4-1) at Bridgeport Islanders (19-17-6-1)

February 3, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Game 44 | Total Mortgage Arena

Referees: Graedy Hamilton (91), Patrick Hanrahan (52)

Linespersons: Nick Briganti (58), Trevor Disbennett (54)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in progress), Capitals Radio Network

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio Network

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears dropped a 5-2 decision at Lehigh Valley on Wednesday for their first loss of the season to the Phantoms. Hershey took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Connor McMichael deflected a point shot by Lucas Johansen past Samuel Ersson at 8:22. The Phantoms responded with a four-goal second period, as Louie Belpedio (6:23), Bobby Brink (7:57), Kevin Connauton (10:44), and Tyson Foerster (12:16) scored. Aliaksei Protas got his first of the season for Hershey at 15:52 of the third period, but Olle Lycksell buried an empty-net goal at 17:17. The Islanders are coming off their 2-0 shutout win over the Bears at GIANT Center last Sunday, in which Arnaud Durandeau scored at 14:19 of the first period and 3:02 of the middle frame, while Jakub Skarek turned in a 39-save performance for his first shutout of the season.

SINK THE ISLAND:

The Bears are looking to get back on the winning track against a Bridgeport team that ended a 13-0-0-1 run for Hershey against the Islanders dating back to Nov. 23, 2019 following Sunday's 2-0 loss at home. Hershey is paced in scoring against their Atlantic Division foe by Ethen Frank, who has collected seven points (2g, 5a) in four contests against Bridgeport. Vincent Iorio leads the Hershey blue line in scoring against the Islanders with two points (1g, 1a), including the overtime game-winner on Nov. 11.

AFTER 40:

The Bears and Islanders boast identical 14-1-0-0 records this season when leading their games in scoring after two periods of play. Hershey, however, has demonstrated a trend of also being able to play through tied games after the first 40 minutes of play, with a record of 13-1-3-1, whereas Bridgeport has struggled at times in seizing the lead when tied after two periods, with a record of 3-4-2-1.

ALL-STAR COMPANY:

The AHL announced on Wednesday additions to the rosters for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic, and Islanders forward Ruslan Iskhakov has been added to the Atlantic Division squad, joining fellow Bridgeport representative Samuel Bolduc. The 22-year-old Iskhakov is tied for third among AHL rookies in scoring with 31 points (9g, 22a) in 40 games, and was named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for October. The Bears, meanwhile, have three representatives heading to Laval, as head coach Todd Nelson will coach the Atlantic Division roster, while forwards Ethen Frank (January's AHL Rookie of the Month) and Mike Vecchione will take the ice at Place Bell.

BEARS BITES:

Connor McMichael has six points (2g, 4a) in his last six games...Aliaksei Protas' goal on Wednesday was his first in the AHL since April 22, 2022 at Lehigh Valley...Defender Aaron Ness is four points away from his 300th pro point.

