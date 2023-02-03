Wild Point Streak Moves to 13 Games, Iowa Drops Shootout 3-2 to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Iowa Wild fought through a third-period push from the Rockford IceHogs to force overtime Friday, but ultimately fell 3-2 in a shootout defeat. Nick Swaney scored twice for Iowa, which extended its point streak to 13 games.

The Wild opened the scoring at 2:17 of the first period. Nic Petan and Mike O'Leary combined on the rush to set up Swaney down the right wing. Swaney's pass missed a driving Petan but trickled through the legs of Arvid Soderblom (31 saves) to give Iowa an early 1-0 lead.

Rockford tied the game when Adam Clendening fired a point shot that Brett Seney redirected past Zane McIntyre (35 saves) at 12:39 of the first period.

After 20 minutes of play, the score was knotted at 1-1. Rockford led the shot count 10-8.

Iowa regained the lead with 1:57 remaining in the second period when Swaney added his second tally of the night. After Damien Giroux forced a turnover in the offensive zone, Swaney kicked the puck to his forehand and snapped a wrister over the glove of Soderblom.

The Wild carried a 2-1 lead into the second intermission. Iowa added 14 shots for a two-period total of 22, while Rockford totaled 21 shots through 40 minutes.

Lukas Reichel knotted the game at 2-2 at 2:01 of the third period when he capitalized on a two-on-one rush and wristed a shot from the right circle under the blocker of McIntyre.

The game remained tied through the remainder of regulation. Iowa entered overtime with 29 shots to Rockford's 33.

Neither team was able to score in overtime and the goaltenders held off the shooters through the first three rounds of the shootout. The IceHogs secured the win in the top of the fourth round when Luke Philp beat McIntyre with a backhand finish.

Rockford outshot Iowa 38-33. The Wild went 0-for-3 on the power play while the IceHogs were 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

The Wild and the IceHogs meet again at BMO Center on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:00 p.m.

