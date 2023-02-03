Brazeau, McLaughlin Post Two-Point Nights as P-Bruins Defeat Phantoms

Allentown, PA - Justin Brazeau and Marc McLaughlin both notched a goal and an assist as the Providence Bruins defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-2 on Friday night at the PPL Center. Oskar Steen and Georgii Merkulov tallied the other goals for the P-Bruins. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 30 shots in the victory.

How It Happened

* Jordy Bellerive found a rebound off a shot from the point bouncing just right of the crease and jammed it across the goal line with 4:32 remaining in the first period to give the Phantoms a 1-0 lead. * While on the power play, Chris Wagner tried an off-angle shot from the left side of the cage that rebounded out to Brazeau above the crease, who flipped the puck over the goaltender's glove to tie the game at 1-1 with 17 seconds left in the first period. Fabian Lysell was credited with an assist as well. * From the left corner, John Beecher found Steen at the bottom at the left circle, who turned and ripped a wrist shot into the top right corner to give the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 8:16 to play in the second period. McLaughlin received a secondary assist. * A diving poke from Bobby Brink sent the puck to an open Cooper Marody in the slot, who fired it glove side to tie the game at 2-2 on the power play with 2:49 left in the second period. * Just 13 seconds after the Phantoms goal, Mike Reilly found Merkulov in the slot, where he snapped a shot through the sliding goaltender to give Providence a 3-2 lead. Brazeau received the secondary assist. * While on the power play, McLaughlin found the loose puck in a defender's skates between the hash marks and fired a snapshot into the upper right-hand corner to extend the P-Bruins lead to 4-2 with 2:58 remaining in the third period.

Stats

* Merkulov has goals in two straight games and three out of the last four. * Brazeau notched his fifth multi-point game of the season. * This was McLaughlin's fourth multi-point game of the season. * Bussi made 30 saves. Providence totaled 23 shots in the contest. * The P-Bruins power play went 2-for-5, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.

Next Game The P-Bruins travel to Utica to face the Comets on Saturday, February 4 at the Adirondack Bank Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

