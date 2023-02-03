Belleville Sens Earn Emphatic Win Over Amerks

BELLEVILLE, ON - A pair of goals from Brennan Saulnier helped pace the Belleville Senators as they returned to the win column at CAA Arena with an emphatic 5-3 victory over the Rochester Americans on Thursday night.

Belleville opened the scoring at the 6:04 mark of the first period when Saulnier capitalized from the left faceoff circle. Later in the frame, the Senators extended their advantage through a Jake Lucchini tally to take a 2-0 lead after twenty minutes of play.

Early in the second, Roby Jarventie made it 3-0, with his first goal since missing about 30 games due to injury. Moments later, Jiri Kulich got Rochester on the board after he put home a rebound at 1:29. The scoring continued in the stanza when Brennan Saulnier collected his second of the game with a heavy one-timer. Before the Amerks responded when Isak Rosen found the back of the net with five seconds remaining in the period to make it 4-2.

With under three minutes left in regulation time, the Senators strike once again after Dillon Heatherington hit an empty net for his third of the campaign. However, Rochester broke through once again as Anders Bjork scored with the extra-attacker. Despite that late marker, Belleville held on for the win.

The Senators return to action Saturday night when they welcome the Rochester Americans for Indigenous Communities Night.

