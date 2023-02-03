Monsters Sign Goaltender Hunter Vorva to Pro Tryout Contract

February 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Monsters signed goaltender Hunter Vorva to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 16 appearances for the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings this season, Vorva went 8-5-1 with one shutout, a 2.57 goals-against average (GAA) and .918 save percentage (S%) and added a record of 0-2-0 with a 4.82 GAA and .865 S% in three appearances for the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc.

A 5'11", 165 lb. left-catching native of Kalamazoo, MI, Vorva, 27, went 22-10-2 with three shutouts, a 2.15 GAA and .928 S% in 35 career SPHL appearances for Huntsville spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23. In 2021-22, Vorva was named to the SPHL's First All-Star Team and was named SPHL Goaltender of the Year.

Prior to his professional career, Vorva went 52-17-18 with nine shutouts, a 2.09 GAA and .926 S% in four seasons at the NCAA Division III level from 2016-20, appearing in 87 combined games for Aurora University, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and Marian University.

