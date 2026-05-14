Pec HIT AN ABSOLUTE ROCKET!
Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2026
- San Diego FC Earns 5-0 Victory over Austin FC at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- LAFC Falls 2-1 on the Road at St. Louis City SC - Los Angeles FC
- Real Salt Lake Dominates with 3-0 Second Half vs Houston - Real Salt Lake
- Sporting KC Secures 3-1 Home Win over LA Galaxy - Sporting Kansas City
- Sounders FC Defeats First-Place San Jose in Thrilling 3-2 Result at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Quakes edged in Pacific Northwest to snap unbeaten league streak at eight games and 10 across all competitions - San Jose Earthquakes
- Postgame Notes: Rafael Navarro Continues Dominance in Rapids Road Victory - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall on the Road to Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Earns Second Consecutive Win in 2-1 Defeat of LAFC at Home - St. Louis City SC
- Galaxy Fall on the Road to Sporting Kansas City at Sporting Park - LA Galaxy
- Berhalter brace powers 'Caps to seven matches unbeaten - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Minnesota United Fall in Narrow 1-0 Home Defeat to Colorado Rapids - Minnesota United FC
- FC Dallas Falls 3-2 at Home against Vancouver Whitecaps FC - FC Dallas
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