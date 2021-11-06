Panthers Recall Christopher Gibson from Charlotte

With Sergei Bobrovsky sidelined and a matchup with Carolina on Saturday, the Panthers have recalled Christopher Gibson from Charlotte.

The veteran netminder is 1-3-0 in four appearances for Charlotte this season, posting a 4.33 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage. Gibson has seen a lot of action in his starts, making over 30 saves in each of his last three games.

Gibson, heading to Florida for the first time this season, has 16 NHL games on his resume, going 4-5-3 with a 3.33 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage in contests with the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning. The 28-year-old logged two NHL games a season ago with Tampa.

The Checkers host Lehigh Valley Phantoms for a pair of games this weekend beginning on Saturday. Joey Daccord is currently the only goalie on the roster, though the team has options with Antoine Bibeau in the ECHL with the Allen Americans and Evan Fitzpatrick with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

