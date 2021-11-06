Panthers Recall Christopher Gibson from Charlotte
November 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
With Sergei Bobrovsky sidelined and a matchup with Carolina on Saturday, the Panthers have recalled Christopher Gibson from Charlotte.
The veteran netminder is 1-3-0 in four appearances for Charlotte this season, posting a 4.33 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage. Gibson has seen a lot of action in his starts, making over 30 saves in each of his last three games.
Gibson, heading to Florida for the first time this season, has 16 NHL games on his resume, going 4-5-3 with a 3.33 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage in contests with the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning. The 28-year-old logged two NHL games a season ago with Tampa.
The Checkers host Lehigh Valley Phantoms for a pair of games this weekend beginning on Saturday. Joey Daccord is currently the only goalie on the roster, though the team has options with Antoine Bibeau in the ECHL with the Allen Americans and Evan Fitzpatrick with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2021
- Marlies Look to Finish Weekend with Win vs. Utica - Toronto Marlies
- Checkers Recall Antoine Bibeau from Allen - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bruins at Bears, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Panthers Recall Christopher Gibson from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Celebrate Opening Night & Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Weekend Tonight vs. Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Fall Short in Comeback Attempt in Stockton - Abbotsford Canucks
- Henderson Shuts out Tuscon, 3-0 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Gulls Stop Bakersfield in OT - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Win Sixth Straight, Beat Abbotsford in First-Ever Meeting - Stockton Heat
- Wild Rally Late, Fall to Griffins in Overtime, 6-5 - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Checkers Recall Antoine Bibeau from Allen
- Panthers Recall Christopher Gibson from Charlotte
- Florida Recalls Maxim Mamin and Chase Priskie from Charlotte
- Kraken Assign Joey Daccord to Charlotte and Antoine Bibeau to ECHL Allen
- Springfield Storms Back to Defeat Checkers 5-3