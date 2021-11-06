5 Things: Heat vs. Abbotsford

STOCKTON HEAT (6-0-1-0) vs ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS (3-3-2-0)

6 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Spreaker, Fox Sports Stockton 1280

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Adam Ruzicka (7)

Points - Adam Ruzicka (11)

Canucks:

Goals - Sheldon Dries (5)

Points - Sheldon Dries/Sheldon Rempal (7)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 5-for-24, 20.8% (17th)/PK - 21-for-26, 80.8% (17th)

Canucks:

PP - 6-for-28, 21.4% (14th)/PK - 31-for-38, 81.6% (16th)

1. HEAT INDEX

Why not keep it rolling? The Heat extended their win streak to six games with a 3-2 win on Friday, a game in which the home team never trailed and was able to fend off the Pacific Division foe. Stockton saw each of its top three centermen - Adam Ruzicka netting the game-winner, Glenn Gawdin scoring Stockton's second and Byron Froese getting the scoring started. Goalie Dustin Wolf was solid once again between the pipes, stopping 28 of 30 shots faced including a critical 5-on-3 kill with a minute and 27 seconds down two players.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... Separation season may be coming early in the Pacific Division, with the top two teams of Stockton and Ontario pushing their way to sizeable leads over the rest. Ontario currently occupies the top spot at 7-0-0-1 with the Heat on the Reign's heels at 6-0-1-0. The next closest team, Bakersfield, has a record of 4-3-0-1. The Heat have beaten six of the seven teams beneath them in the divisional ladder already, the lone club they have not played among the group being Henderson. THAT... Playing from ahead is easy, but nearly never playing from behind is even better. Through four home games, Stockton has trailed for a total of 57 seconds of game action on home ice, a winning formula for a team that excels both defensively and between the pipes. THE OTHER... Glenn Gawdin and Matthew Phillips have been in lockstep throughout their AHL careers, and a night after Gawdin hit a milestone with his 105th point in Stockton - surpassing Andrew Mangiapane for second all-time in the Heat history for scoring - Phillips is now poised to hit a landmark as he's one point shy of 100 for his career.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Matthew Phillips

With an assist last night, Phillips is sitting on 99 career AHL points. The forward will look to hit triple digits in tonight's game.

Canucks - Sheldon Rempal

Rempal was held off the score sheet in last night's game but remains in the Abbotsford team lead with seven points, all assists, on the year.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Matthew Phillips can reach 100 career AHL points (currently 99) and 40 career AHL goals (currently 38)

Adam Ruzicka can reach 30 career AHL goals (currently 28)

5. QUOTABLE

"(Friday) was (Byron Froese's) most complete hockey game since he's been down here. His leadership qualities are number one, that's what sticks out for you. He says the right things, he does the right things out there, but he plays the game honestly. That was quite evident tonight." - Mitch Love on Byron Froese after the captain's 100th career AHL goal in last night's game

