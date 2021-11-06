Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Andrej Sustr to Syracuse Crunch
November 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Andrej Sustr to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.
Sustr, 6-foot-7, 217 pounds, has skated in eight games with the Lightning this season, scoring one goal with a plus-1 rating. He has played in 331 career NHL games with the Lightning and Anaheim Ducks, registering 11 goals and 64 points.
The Plzen, Czech Republic native was signed by the Bolts as a free agent on July 28, 2021 after spending the past two seasons with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
