IceHogs Celebrate Opening Night & Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Weekend Tonight vs. Grand Rapids

November 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs welcome the Grand Rapids Griffins to BMO Harris Bank Center tonight at 6:00 to open the 2021-22 home schedule and celebrate Opening Night and Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Weekend. Tonight is the second of eight meetings between the two clubs.

IceHogs Happy to Be Home

The Rockford IceHogs return home to the BMO Harris Bank Center to celebrate Opening Weekend including the 2021-22 home opener on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids and Sunday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. vs. Manitoba. The weekend marks the first time the IceHogs have celebrated with fans at full voice since Mar. 6, 2020 with a 4-0 win over Grand Rapids in front of 4,919 (611 days). Buy Opening Weekend Tickets

Home, Sweet Home

After a season-long, season-opening six game road trip, the IceHogs begin five game home stand starting Saturday, Nov. 6 and wrapping up Friday, Nov. 19. The stretch is the second longest homestand of the season for the IceHogs as they will enjoy seven-straight games at the BMO Harris Bank Center from Jan. 11-26.

Opening Night, It's Opening Night

Tonight, the IceHogs celebrate their 15th home opener in team history and hold and all-time record of 7-6-0-1. In previous seasons, the IceHogs have hosted the Griffins for three of their home openers, going 2-1-0-0. The Griffins skated away with a 4-2 win to start the 2019-20 home schedule and the IceHogs earned a 5-4 shootout win in 2013-14 and a 3-2 win in 2011-12.

We Meet Again for the First Time

The IceHogs host the Griffins at the BMO for the first time this season and battle in their second of an eight-game season series. The Hogs visited the Griffins back on Oct. 15 for their season opener, suffering a 6-1 loss at Van Andel Arena. Josiah Slavin grabbed the lone goal for the IceHogs.

Defend Home Ice

The IceHogs are 13-6-0-0 against the Griffins on home ice dating back to the 2017-18 season. The IceHogs were 1-3-0-0 vs. Grand Rapids at the BMO during the shortened 2020-21 season. This is Grand Rapids' lone trek to Rockford until Feb. 20, 2022.

The Rockford IceHogs continue their Opening Weekend and Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Weekend celebration tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 7 against the Manitoba Moose at 4 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. Buy Opening Weekend Tickets

Listen to action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 2-4-0-0, 4 points (T-6th, Central Division)

Grand Rapids: 3-4-0-1, 7 points (4th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Oct. 15 at Grand Rapids, 1-6 Loss

Nov. 6 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Dec. 3 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Dec. 4 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Feb. 19 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Feb. 20 at Rockford, 4 p.m.

Mar. 19 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Apr. 20 at Rockford, 4 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Griffins 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

0-1-0-0

IceHogs vs. Griffins, All-Time

53-44-5-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Derek King (4th season with IceHogs)

Grand Rapids: Ben Simon (4th season with Griffins)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Grand Rapids: Detroit Red Wings

