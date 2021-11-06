Game Preview: Bruins at Bears, 7 PM

November 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, versus the Providence Bruins tonight at GIANT Center. Providence is the AHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Boston Bruins. Hershey enters tonight's game with points in five straight games, and points in 15 straight games on home ice dating back to the 2020-21 season

Providence Bruins (3-3-1-1) at Hershey Bears (4-1-2-1)

November 6, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #9 | GIANT Center

Referees: Stephen Hiff (56), Mason Riley (79)

Linesmen: Bill Lyons (27), Tommy George (61)

Ticket Information:

http://www.hersheybears.com/tickets/single-game.php

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:The Hershey Bears dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the Springfield Thunderbirds last night at the MassMutual Center. The Bears jumped out to a 1-0 lead only 2:33 into the game on Kody Clark's second goal of the season, but Springfield tied the score at 4:55 on a Nathan Todd goal. After Nolan Stevens put the Thunderbirds ahead at 15:36 of the second, Hershey fought back to tie the score late in the third period on a goal from Cody Franson at 16:38. In overtime, Sam Anas struck with 1:20 remaining to give the T-Birds the extra point. The Bruins earned a 6-2 win last night at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Oskar Steen scored twice and John Moore had three assists as Providence went 3-for-5 on the power play. In his Providence debut, goaltender Jon Gillies made 29 saves.

OVERTIME PALOOZA:

Entering tonight's game, the Bears have gone to overtime in five straight games. Hershey is 2-2 in the extra session in that span, and 0-1 in shootouts. The Bears have gone to overtime five times already this season in eight games played. Last year in 33 games, Hershey only went to overtime six times. Providence is 0-1 in overtime this season and 1-1 in shootouts.

NESSER AND LEWY:

Former Bears defenders Aaron Ness and Tyler Lewington return to GIANT Center for the first time tonight. Ness played five seasons for the Chocolate and White, scoring 128 points (20g, 108a) in 239 career games with the Bears. He had 55 points during the 2018-19 campaign, earning AHL Second Team All-Star honors. Lewington played five seasons for Hershey, scoring 62 points (16g, 46a) in 283 career games and logging 577 penalty minutes. Both players represented the Bears in the 2016 Calder Cup Finals.

HITTING THE MILESTONES:

A pair of Bears hit milestones in last night's game at Springfield. Defenseman Dylan McIlrath appeared in his 500th professional game at the MassMutual Center. McIlrath has skated in 434 AHL games with Connecticut/Hartford, Springfield, Grand Rapids, and Hershey, scoring 90 points. He has also appeared in 66 NHL games with the Rangers and Red Wings. Additionally, goaltender Zach Fucale played his 200th pro game last night. Fucale has played 116 ECHL games and 84 in the AHL, registering 100 wins between the two leagues.

BEARS BITES:

With his goal yesterday, defender Cody Franson has points in four straight games for Hershey (2g, 2a)...Riley Sutter made his season debut last night after missing the first seven games due to injury. He had an assist in Hershey's loss...Forward Mike Sgarbossa is two assists shy from 200 in his AHL career...Oskar Steen leads the Bruins with eight points (5g, 3a)...Providence forward Steven Fogarty was born in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania...P-Bruins head coach Ryan Mougenel was an assistant coach with Hershey during the 2013-14 season...Providence has a power play goal in four straight games, going 7-for-20 (35%) in that span.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.