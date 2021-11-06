Checkers Recall Antoine Bibeau from Allen

Ahead of their two-game home stand against the Phantoms, the Checkers have recalled Antoine Bibeau from the ECHL's Allen Americans.

The netminder made his first appearance for the Americans last night in Wichita, stopping 20 of the 21 shots he faced to help Allen pick up a 3-1 win. Bibeau now returns to Charlotte where he is 1-0-1 in two appearances with a 1.93 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage.

The move comes after Florida recalled Christopher Gibson Saturday morning, leaving Joey Daccord as the only goalie on Charlotte's roster.

