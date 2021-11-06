Moose Dominate at Chicago
November 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (5-3-1-0) continued their road swing with a Saturday date against their Central Division foes, the Chicago Wolves (5-2-0-0).
Manitoba started the scoring in the Saturday night tilt. With the Moose on the power play, Jeff Malott's shot from the wing created a rebound for Kristian Vesalainen. The forward hammered the disc from the circle and beat Eetu Makiniemi to give Manitoba the early 1-0 lead at 7:22. The Moose kept the pressure on and, minutes later, forced a turnover in the Wolves zone. Nicholas Jones was waiting alone in front and found twine with a quick shot for a 2-0 Moose lead at 10:24. Manitoba wasn't done and made it 3-0 off a gorgeous goal from Johnathan Kovecevic. Ville Heinola sent the puck to Kovacevic who dangled his way in front of the net before tucking the puck home for his third of the season at 12:02. The horn sounded with the Moose up 3-0 after 20 minutes of play and leading the shot count 12-8.
The Wolves pressed to start the second period as Jalen Chatfield found the back of the net and cut the Moose lead to 3-1 at 1:07. The early goal didn't deter the Moose, who restored their three-goal lead in the closing seconds of the period. Jimmy Oligny stepped up and fired the puck from the slot to give the Moose a 4-1 edge with six seconds left in the frame. After 40 minutes of play, the Moose were ahead 4-1 while outshooting Chicago 20-17.
The Moose continued to prevent Chicago from finding any source of offence in the third period. With the Moose in the box, the Wolves pulled Makiniemi early and opted for the extra attacker. Cole Maier fought through traffic and swatted the puck into the empty net for the shorthanded tally and 5-1 Moose lead at 14:05. Philippe Desrosiers finished with 22 saves to pick up his first Moose win. Final shots on goal saw the Moose finish ahead by a 30-23 count.
Statbook
The Moose recorded 30 or more shots for the seventh consecutive game
Cole Maier scored the first shorthanded goal of the Moose season
Three Moose skaters (Vesalainen, Jones, Oligny) recorded their first goals of the season
Manitoba is a perfect 9/9 on the penalty kill the last two games
Johnathan Kovacevic has goals in two straight games
Quotable
Moose Goaltender Philippe Desrosiers (Click Here for Full Interview)
ï»¿"Great game. I thought the guys played well in front of me. We knew it was going to be a good challenge. We knew they had a good team. Guys came out strong and we had a 3-0 lead after the first. Great game overall."
What's Next?
The Moose continue the road swing when they face the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT on 680 CJOB. Coverage on CJOB.com/sports, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE and AHLTV begins at 3:45 p.m. CT.
