Heat Overcome Early Deficit, Rally for Seventh-Straight Win

STOCKTON, Calif. - Despite falling behind early, the Stockton Heat (7-0-1-0) rallied with second period goals from Eetu Tuulola and Matthew Phillips in a 2-1 win Saturday to finish off a weekend sweep of the Abbotsford Canucks (3-4-2-0) at Stockton Arena.

Sheldon Rempal lit the lamp just over five minutes into game action to put the Canucks ahead, a lead that lasted for 22 minutes and 17 seconds until Tuulola's equalizer - a span longer than the total time the Heat had trailed all season coming into Saturday's contest.

For the second consecutive night a momentum swing came on the heels of a penalty kill, the Heat erasing a man disadvantage and lighting the lamp just 14 seconds later with Tuulola tapping in a feed from Glenn Gawdin. Stockton then jumped on top 39 seconds later, Phillips' 100th career point coming on a top-corner snipe on the power play for the decisive 2-1 edge.

The Heat penalty kill helped lead the way for the home team with a 5-for-5 effort, and netminder Adam Werner stopped 25 of 26 shots faced while going a perfect 14-for-14 over the final two periods as the Heat sealed their seventh-consecutive win.

NOTABLE

The 1-0 deficit at the first intermission was the first time all year Stockton was not tied or ahead at a break.

Eetu Tuulola's game-tying score in the second period was his first goal of the season.

With an assist on Tuulola's goal, Glenn Gawdin extended his scoring streak to six games with eight points (1g, 7a) in that span.

Matthew Phillips notched his 100th career AHL point with his goal in the second. He became the fifth player in Heat history to reach the 100-point plateau, joining Ryan Lomberg (109 in 219 games), Glenn Gawdin (106 in 144 games), Andrew Mangiapane (104 in 120 games) and Morgan Klimchuk (100 in 200 games).

The 39 seconds between Heat goals matched the shortest time between Heat goals on the season, previously done on October 22 at San Diego.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 1-for-4

STK PK - 5-for-5

THREE STARS

First - Matthew Phillips (1g, gwg)

Second - Eetu Tuulola (1g)

Third - Adam Werner (25 svs)

GOALIES

W - Adam Werner (25 saves on 26 shots faced)

L - Arturs Silovs (19 saves on 21 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat head to Bakersfield for a midweek tilt Wednesday at least 6:30 p.m. and will return home next weekend, Friday and Saturday for Stockton's first-ever games against the Henderson Silver Knights.

