Bears Sign Ryan Dmowski to Tryout Agreement
November 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that that the club has signed forward Ryan Dmowski to a professional tryout agreement.
Dmowski, 24, has scored one goal in three games with Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, this season. He was part of Hershey's Training Camp roster, appearing in two preseason games, and registering three points (2g, 1a).
The 6', 206-pound native of East Lyme, Conn. has played 46 career AHL games with the Hartford Wolf Pack, scoring 10 points (5g, 5a).
Dmowski will wear #12 for Hershey.
The Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, tonight versus the Providence Bruins at GIANT Center at 7 p.m.
